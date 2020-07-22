State Street warns of dot-com parallels

State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.

Since the March 23 low, the ASX All Technology Index, which features the likes of buy-now-pay-later darling Afterpay, accounting software provider Xero and AI specialist Appen, has rallied more than 95%. The index which tracks healthcare companies has only rallied 13% over the same timeframe.

For a global comparison, the NASDAQ 100 Index, which includes heavyweights Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google's parent company) and Facebook, has rallied 55.7% since the COVID-19 financial crash.

"We have observed many parallels to the dot-com period, when speculation was high and to talk about a company's cash flow was scorned, and somehow short sighted or even small minded. The focus was on growth and the revolution that was the internet," State Street Global Advisors Australia head of portfolio management and active quantitative equities, Bruce Apted said.

"How many of the now 'market darlings' ... will be in the top 10 in 2030, and how many will still be trading at the same lofty multiple? History would suggest not many."

During the dot com boom investors purchased their favourite internet names; fuelling share prices higher, which in turn, encouraged investors to buy more.

"In June 2000 the S&P 500 Index top 10 had a greater representation from media and the internet and by 2010 only Telstra was still in the top 10 and had been de-rated from a PE multiple of 23 to only 10," Apted said.

"In the S&P/ASX 300 Index in 2020 we don't see as many IT names but we have observed many smaller tech companies rise to loft valuations on expectations of growth into perpetuity.

"The raging stock prices encourage more investors to buy in for fear of missing out."

Apted said the current market environment had been testing for fundamental investors.

"Searching out proven business models with solid financials that can generate free cash flow and are more resilient to economic shocks would appear to be out of vogue," he said.

"In this environment we may take some criticism for our approach and be tested but we believe when the music stops, we will be glad we focused on the most enduring company fundamentals."