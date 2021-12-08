State Street, Vanguard complete world first blockchain trade

State Street Digital, Vanguard and Symbiont have completed the first live trade for foreign exchange forward contracts leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts.

The firms have jointly completed the margin calculation process for a live trade of a 30-day foreign exchange forward contract using Assembly, Symbiont's distributed ledger technology.

This new technology could theoretically bring post-trade workflow automation and efficiencies and reduce counter-party credit risk in the over-the-counter currency market.

"State Street Digital is incredibly pleased to have collaborated with both Vanguard and Symbiont on this monumental industry initiative to digitise the margining process around collateralised foreign exchange forward contracts that will reduce our customers operational challenges through process automation and state of the art technologies," head of State Street Digital Nadine Chakar said.

"Our newly launched division, State Street Digital, was created to help drive innovation and address the industry's digital transformation. We appreciate the joint collaboration on this project and look forward to future partnerships and further developing our digital capabilities for the crypto and digital assets environment."

Vanguard head of investment management and finch strategies group Warren Pennington added that this is a significant world first.

"Vanguard is committed to improving outcomes for all investors, whether through lowering the cost of investing or reinvesting in new services and innovative capabilities," he said.

"We're excited to partner with State Street and Symbiont on the world's first ever digital collateral-linked currency forward trade margining process. Leveraging cutting-edge distributed ledger technology represents a giant leap forward in foreign exchange market structure by reducing counterparty risk, automating previously manual processes, and mitigating potential disputes through standardised calculation processes. The lower risk and increased speed will lead to lower costs and improved outcomes for investors."