State Street launches new data platform

State Street has launched an end-to-end data management and warehouse solution for institutional investors, partnering with Snowflake and Microsoft Azure.

The State Street Alpha Data Platform combines data from multiple sources in the investment process (internal and third parties services) to give managers near real-time data.

It will also provide a data catalog and visualisation capabilities, while reducing cost and accelerating decision making, State Street said.

"Data is at the heart of Alpha, our front-to-back platform, and we are committed to providing the leading data platform within the investment management industry. Institutional investors and wealth managers today are challenged by the depth and breadth of data available to them. They need new, innovative tools to manage and interpret this data at scale," said State Street Alpha global head John Plansky.

It uses open architecture (enabled by Snowflake Data Marketplace) and will serve as the foundation for future Alpha solutions, including cash and position management and performance management.

"State Street's vast asset management data combined with Snowflake's Data Cloud comprise a powerful combination of capabilities to streamline the entire investment process and mobilise data in the service of the enterprise," Snowflake chief executive Frank Slootman said.