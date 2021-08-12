NEWS
Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

State Street hires from Macquarie

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 12 AUG 2021   12:08PM

State Street has appointed a head of transition management solutions for Asia Pacific, hiring from Macquarie Securities.

Elliot Graham will lead State Street's transition management in the role of managing director within the bank's portfolio solutions team.

Graham joins from Macquarie, where he has been transition manager for more than five years.

Prior to that, he was a transition manager at NAB Asset Management and also held a similar role at J.P. Morgan.

State Street Global Markets Asia Pacific head of portfolio solutions James Woodward welcomed Graham to the role.

"We are delighted to have Elliot join our team. He knows this business well and has extensive experience both from a client and transition provider perspective. This appointment continues our focus on hiring the industry's best people to service our clients," he said.

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Transition management is a key business for State Street and for clients, Woodward said.

"We have an experienced, cross-regional team and an agency model, which enables us to provide access to multiple liquidity channels," he said.

"With widespread consolidation amongst superannuation/pension funds, together with ongoing changes to asset allocation and manager line ups, State Street is well placed to continue helping funds with their changing portfolio requirements."

