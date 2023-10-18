Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Startup success hinges on founder personality: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 OCT 2023   12:40PM

While the vast majority of fintechs fail, a new study from the University of New South Wales finds that their success rate is closely linked to the founder's personality.

After using artificial intelligence to analyse the Twitter profiles of 21,000 start-up entrepreneurs, research conducted with the help of the Oxford Internet Institute, the University of Oxford, University of Technology Sydney (UTS), and the University of Melbourne discovered that the founder's personality differs significantly from the rest of the population and is critical to the success of the company.

The researchers correlated founders' personality profiles with Crunchbase, a database of start-ups to determine whether certain founder personalities and their combinations in co-founded teams relate to start-up success. This could mean the company had been acquired, if it acquired another company, or listed as a public company.

Founders were then assessed on five personality traits - openness to experience, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism.

What distinguished the "successful entrepreneurs" included their preference for variety, novelty and starting new things; openness to adventure; being the centre of attention or lower levels of modesty; and being exuberant or having high activity levels.

"The greater presence of these and other personality traits in founders are related to higher chances of success," Oxford Internet Institute departmental research lecturer Fabian Braesemann said.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

UNSW Sydney adjunct professor and lead author of the study Paul X. McCarthy found notable evidence of how this plays out in venture capital.

"The adventurousness and openness to experience of Melanie Perkins, the assertiveness and confidence of Steve Jobs, the exuberance and energy of Richard Branson, the calm under pressure Jeff Bezos, the discipline and focus of Mark Zuckerberg, and the trustworthiness of Larry Page and Sergey Brin underpin their company's success," he said.

They also found start-ups with diverse and specific combinations of founder types - an adventurous leader, an imaginative engineer, and an extroverted 'developer', for example - had significantly higher odds of success.

While personality is crucial, McCarthy said that other factors still play a role in the success of founder-led companies, including luck, timing, and connections.

"Startups, especially during their earliest stages, before there's any demonstrable customer traction rely to a large extent on social proof. In other words, trust in the founders, which can sometimes present barriers for many groups including women, people who have not worked in tech before, or attended prestigious universities," he said.

A separate study found that good-looking fund managers might be hired for marketing purposes, their not-so-attractive counterparts are likely recruited for their skills alone.

Unattractive fund managers exhibit greater skill, evidenced by their tendency to allocate more capital to their strongest investment ideas and their superior abilities in market timing and stock selection, the research found.

Read more: Oxford Internet InstituteUniversity of New South WalesCrunchbasePaul X. McCarthyTwitterUniversity of MelbourneUniversity of OxfordUniversity of Technology SydneyUNSW Sydney
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Keppel private fund expands into Australia
Australia's wealth gap deepens: Report
Economists divided over cash rate decision
Packer donates $7m to mental health research
FYG Planners partners with Asendium
Could a four-day workweek save the day?
Fintech joins forces with advice students
AMP swoops in on $112m student accom facility
University of Melbourne launches investment funds
Systemic disadvantages create retirement insecurity: HESTA

Editor's Choice

Startup success hinges on founder personality: Research

KARREN VERGARA
While the vast majority of fintechs fail, a new study from the University of New South Wales finds that their success rate is closely linked to the founder's personality.

AIA restructures retail insurance unit

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AIA Australia's retail insurance division has a new structure, with underwriting, new business administration, and distribution capabilities now combined.

KeyInvest, Mantis Funds launch investment bond offering

CHLOE WALKER
The Adelaide-based specialty financial services provider has partnered with Mantis Funds to bring investment bonds to wealth managers, financial advisers and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

Fidelity finds key barriers in Australian estate planning

ANDREW MCKEAN
A Fidelity International report shows that although most Australians feel obligated to share their wealth with future generations, a mere one in 10 have prepared a comprehensive estate plan.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.