Startup success hinges on founder personality: Research

While the vast majority of fintechs fail, a new study from the University of New South Wales finds that their success rate is closely linked to the founder's personality.

After using artificial intelligence to analyse the Twitter profiles of 21,000 start-up entrepreneurs, research conducted with the help of the Oxford Internet Institute, the University of Oxford, University of Technology Sydney (UTS), and the University of Melbourne discovered that the founder's personality differs significantly from the rest of the population and is critical to the success of the company.

The researchers correlated founders' personality profiles with Crunchbase, a database of start-ups to determine whether certain founder personalities and their combinations in co-founded teams relate to start-up success. This could mean the company had been acquired, if it acquired another company, or listed as a public company.

Founders were then assessed on five personality traits - openness to experience, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism.

What distinguished the "successful entrepreneurs" included their preference for variety, novelty and starting new things; openness to adventure; being the centre of attention or lower levels of modesty; and being exuberant or having high activity levels.

"The greater presence of these and other personality traits in founders are related to higher chances of success," Oxford Internet Institute departmental research lecturer Fabian Braesemann said.

UNSW Sydney adjunct professor and lead author of the study Paul X. McCarthy found notable evidence of how this plays out in venture capital.

"The adventurousness and openness to experience of Melanie Perkins, the assertiveness and confidence of Steve Jobs, the exuberance and energy of Richard Branson, the calm under pressure Jeff Bezos, the discipline and focus of Mark Zuckerberg, and the trustworthiness of Larry Page and Sergey Brin underpin their company's success," he said.

They also found start-ups with diverse and specific combinations of founder types - an adventurous leader, an imaginative engineer, and an extroverted 'developer', for example - had significantly higher odds of success.

While personality is crucial, McCarthy said that other factors still play a role in the success of founder-led companies, including luck, timing, and connections.

"Startups, especially during their earliest stages, before there's any demonstrable customer traction rely to a large extent on social proof. In other words, trust in the founders, which can sometimes present barriers for many groups including women, people who have not worked in tech before, or attended prestigious universities," he said.

