Financial Planning

Startup launches risk retention option

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 MAR 2022   12:37PM

A life insurance startup is launching an alternative option that targets customers who want to cancel their policy.

iExtend partners with policyholders by paying the premiums of the co-owned cover. Policyholders are able to maintain their cover and receive benefits albeit at a lower level but will no longer have to pay the premiums.

iExtend chief executive David Sarkis said by co-owning a life policy, customers eliminate future premium payments from the percentage of the policy that was to be cancelled, providing a greater portion of any eventual claim for the policyholder's family, as well as greater financial certainty for them at time when they may need it most.

The startup is currently canvassing a network of financial advisers in a bid to maintain the client relationship and help them "deliver on their best interest obligations".

KPMG estimates that the average premium increase per policy for risk products in the year to 31 December 2021 was 12% per annum and 24% over the past two years.

Sarkis said iExtend will be able to return between $25 million and $50 million in life insurance claim benefits over the next 10 years to customers who would otherwise have been forfeited as a result of a reluctant cancellation.

Sarkis is the former chief of Hong Kong-based Silver Tree Asset Management. At iExtend, he is joined by former MLC chief executive Geoff Lloyd who chairs the advisory board and Rodney Payne who acts as chair.

Protip Dasgupta has been the head of distribution since early last year, while head of operations Kos Cuaresma joined in mid-2021.

"We are excited to be bringing this flexible and innovative life insurance option to the Australian market and to provide a social wellbeing and quality of life benefit to those we partner with whilst also helping the insurance industry provide sustainable products and continue to service this market segment," Sarkis said.

Read more: iExtendDavid SarkisGeoff LloydKos CuaresmaKPMGMLCProtip DasguptaRodney PayneSilver Tree Asset Management
