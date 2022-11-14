Stapling's consequences must be addressed: Cbus

Cbus has recommended that the stapling provisions in Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) laws be urgently addressed to reverse the uninsurance risk for workers in hazardous occupations.

In its submission, Cbus said stapling reforms have led to many members, particularly those working in hazardous occupations, being worse off.

"The YFYS stapling measure has done more harm than good for workers in hazardous occupations and must be urgently addressed so that more workers - and their families - are not unintentionally disadvantaged by the system during their working lives and in retirement," Cbus argued.

It added that because of the dismantling of the default system through stapling, those entering hazardous occupations are offered no information about the risk of working without insurance, or warning that their existing fund's cover is unsuitable or non-existent.

"Following the YFYS stapling reforms, Cbus coordinators are increasingly seeing apprentices and young people on construction sites without any level of insurance cover. They are the most at-risk cohort likely owing to their inexperience, evidenced by claim statistics, and the group least likely to think about insurance - or super for that matter," the submission reads.

"People are often shocked to discover they aren't insured or are unlikely to be insured in the case of an incident because of the work they do, but the stapling model fails to even inform members of this fact."

Further, the submission stated that stapling effectively inhibits collective choice in the pursuit of reducing the number of multiple super accounts, which on balance fails to deliver an overall better public policy outcome for many members.

"It also curtails hard fought for and won workplace rights and conditions without necessarily delivering better long-term outcomes for members," Cbus said.

As such, Cbus is advocating for an exception to the stapling rule for workers in hazardous occupations. The fund believes this will mitigate the risk of these workers paying premiums for no cover at funds that have exclusionary clauses in their insurance policies.

Alternatively, Cbus recommends that workers in hazardous occupations should be excluded from the stapling regime, defaulted into the fund named in their enterprise bargaining agreement or award.

On the submission, Cbus chief executive Justin Arter commented: "Because many young people move into new jobs in construction but are stapled to the fund of their first job that likely won't include insurance, or if it does is likely to include occupational exclusions. This means despite the real-life daily risks workers face in their new construction job, they are not insured for working at heights and with heavy machinery."

"These laws leave the most at-risk cohort - young, new to the job and inexperienced - also the group least likely to think about insurance, or super for that matter, exposed. Australian workers moving into hazardous sectors like building and construction deserve superannuation legislation that recognises their unique needs and protects them."

However, in its submission, Grattan Institute argued that the simple solution to this risk would be banning occupational exclusions within policies.

"Such restrictive policies are becoming increasingly inappropriate, particularly given most funds now present as a mass-market offering rather than an industry- or employer-specific fund," Grattan's submission reads.