Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Stapling's consequences must be addressed: Cbus

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 14 NOV 2022   12:38PM

Cbus has recommended that the stapling provisions in Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) laws be urgently addressed to reverse the uninsurance risk for workers in hazardous occupations.

In its submission, Cbus said stapling reforms have led to many members, particularly those working in hazardous occupations, being worse off.

"The YFYS stapling measure has done more harm than good for workers in hazardous occupations and must be urgently addressed so that more workers - and their families - are not unintentionally disadvantaged by the system during their working lives and in retirement," Cbus argued.

It added that because of the dismantling of the default system through stapling, those entering hazardous occupations are offered no information about the risk of working without insurance, or warning that their existing fund's cover is unsuitable or non-existent.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"Following the YFYS stapling reforms, Cbus coordinators are increasingly seeing apprentices and young people on construction sites without any level of insurance cover. They are the most at-risk cohort likely owing to their inexperience, evidenced by claim statistics, and the group least likely to think about insurance - or super for that matter," the submission reads.

"People are often shocked to discover they aren't insured or are unlikely to be insured in the case of an incident because of the work they do, but the stapling model fails to even inform members of this fact."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Further, the submission stated that stapling effectively inhibits collective choice in the pursuit of reducing the number of multiple super accounts, which on balance fails to deliver an overall better public policy outcome for many members.

"It also curtails hard fought for and won workplace rights and conditions without necessarily delivering better long-term outcomes for members," Cbus said.

As such, Cbus is advocating for an exception to the stapling rule for workers in hazardous occupations. The fund believes this will mitigate the risk of these workers paying premiums for no cover at funds that have exclusionary clauses in their insurance policies.

Alternatively, Cbus recommends that workers in hazardous occupations should be excluded from the stapling regime, defaulted into the fund named in their enterprise bargaining agreement or award.

On the submission, Cbus chief executive Justin Arter commented: "Because many young people move into new jobs in construction but are stapled to the fund of their first job that likely won't include insurance, or if it does is likely to include occupational exclusions. This means despite the real-life daily risks workers face in their new construction job, they are not insured for working at heights and with heavy machinery."

"These laws leave the most at-risk cohort - young, new to the job and inexperienced - also the group least likely to think about insurance, or super for that matter, exposed. Australian workers moving into hazardous sectors like building and construction deserve superannuation legislation that recognises their unique needs and protects them."

However, in its submission, Grattan Institute argued that the simple solution to this risk would be banning occupational exclusions within policies.

"Such restrictive policies are becoming increasingly inappropriate, particularly given most funds now present as a mass-market offering rather than an industry- or employer-specific fund," Grattan's submission reads.

Read more: StaplingCbusGrattan InstituteJustin ArterYour Future Your Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Experts weigh in on Brookfield bid for Origin
Cbus overhauls climate change reporting
Don't water down YFYS: Grattan Institute
BUSSQ sees strength in niche super
Cbus appoints head of responsible investment
Hostplus appoints business growth, acquisition lead
Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds
Top super funds for ESG revealed
A playbook for private markets
AIST president to step down

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper shakes up executive team

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper has made some key executive changes as part of a broader reconsideration of executives' accountabilities.

APRA proposes changes to successor fund transfers

ANDREW MCKEAN
APRA has released a discussion paper that outlines proposals to ensure trustees prepare for, manage, and execute successor fund transfers more smoothly, and efficiently.

Mirvac names head of funds management

CHLOE WALKER
Scott Mosely will join Mirvac's executive leadership team as its new head of funds management.

New credit fund targets Australia

CHLOE WALKER
Abu Dhabi-based private investment firm Chimera Capital and Alpha Wave Global, a global investment company, have launched a US$2 billion credit fund with a focus on Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.