Stanford Brown adds partner

Stanford Brown has welcomed a new partner and financial adviser to the firm shortly after it named a new chief executive.

Nicky Boustred has joined as a private wealth adviser and shareholder, after running Nixon Boustred Advisory, a financial planning business based in Crows Nest, for over eight years.

Boustred commenced her career in the audit and corporate finance divisions of Ernst & Young in South Africa before moving to Australia.

She joined technology company Dimension Data in a mergers and acquisitions role and eventually moved into financial advice.

As Nixon Boustred Advisory evolved and founder Peter Nixon retired last year, Boustred said she has been looking for a partner to provide the depth and resources to be able to spend more time with clients.

"After a thorough search, I am delighted to have found in Stanford Brown a boutique firm which embodies similar values, rigour and service to me. Joining the team gives me access to deep expertise across highly relevant areas for my clients, including a top-level investment committee, tax and accounting services and personal insurances," Boustred said.

Stanford Brown chief executive Vincent O'Neill said: "Her professional, boutique and technically rigorous approach are a natural fit and I'm confident both she and her clients will be entirely at home at Stanford Brown."