Stake sets $3 brokerage for ASX-listed stocks

Stake, best known for its $0 brokerage on 6000 American stocks and ETFs, will now offer ASX-listed stocks and ETFs for a $3 brokerage fee.

The four-year-old firm is currently running the ASX brokerage in beta test version during which the brokerage is $0 a trade until the end of the year. After that this will go to $3 per trade.

Stake said the $3 brokerage is via a CHESS-sponsored model.

"Paying $30 per ASX trade via established banks has long been par for the course for Aussie investors but they're not getting anything for that price tag -- it can be done better, and for less," Stake founder and chief executive Matt Leibowitz said.

"Our customers now have a sleek platform where they can seamlessly access both Wall St and the ASX at the lowest brokerage fees out there, without compromise. This isn't just low-cost trading; this is modern brokerage built for the new generation of investor."

Stake's ASX-listed offering includes 2000 companies and ETFs, instant funding into an AUD wallet, and a dedicated dashboard for Australian holdings, the firm said adding it is lowest-cost CHESS-sponsored brokerage at $3 a trade.

Stake launched in 2017 and has 360,000 customers across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom.