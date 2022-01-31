NEWS
Investment

Stake offers $0 ASX brokerage

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 31 JAN 2022   12:06PM

Investment platform Stake will offer its users $0 brokerage on ASX trades, but only if they refer other users.

For each person a customer refers, their brokerage drops by $1 for one year. With brokerage currently at $3, three referrals can get customers to free brokerage.

Referrals beyond the third are banked and kick-in once another has expired so customers can keep their fee-free ASX trading rolling.

Those referred must sign up to Stake and fund their account for the referral to be valid.

"It's been four years since we pioneered $0 commission for US shares and during that time have maintained the core belief that there's no reason Australians should be stung with high brokerage fees, regardless of the market they're trading on," Stake chief executive and founder Matt Leibowitz said.

"We launched ASX trading on Stake late last year because we believed ASX brokerage could be done better. With over 60,000 customers joining in just a few short months we're excited by the impact we've had."

Stake already offers $0 brokerage on a range of US stocks and ETFs, which users can trade on its platform.

Leibowitz said competition in the trading platform space has encouraged Stake to keep lowering fees.

"The more players operating, the more pressure there is to deliver what's best for consumers while ensuring the long-term viability of their platform. That's what we've done, and we've done it in a sustainable way," he said.

"We're able to remain profitable without charging the fees that other higher frequency brokerage houses do."

