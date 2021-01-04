SS&C withdraws Link offer

Link Group confirmed SS&C has withdrawn its takeover proposal.

The SS&C Technology holdings proposal, announced in October 2020, offered $5.65 per share for 100% of Link via a scheme of arrangement, after the original offer of $4.96 was rejected by Link.

In an announcement to the ASX, Link said it received a letter from SS&C stating it has withdrawn its proposal.

"The Link Group board will continue to consider all alternatives to maximise value for shareholders," Link said.

"As previously announced, this includes a potential separation by way of a demerger of Link Group's interest in Torrens Group Holdings (TGH) (and its core asset, PEXA)."

Link said if there are any material developments in the future it will continue to inform shareholders as required under its continuous disclosure developments.

Link had previously said the updated proposal of $5.65 that had been on offer was being carefully considered but felt it did not offer a compelling value for the company.

It said it was still providing SS&C with due diligence information, allowing it to further its proposal.

Link had said it was hoping access to due diligence information would lead to SS&C offering a proposal that it felt it would be able to recommend to its shareholders.