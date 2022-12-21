SS&C launches super offering, secures Mine Super mandate

SS&C Technologies has secured Mine Super as its first client to deliver superannuation administration services in Australia.

SS&C hopes the new agreement with Mine Super will establish a foundation for its new super administration business in APAC. Mine Super's wealth of experience in super administration will be central to this expansion, SS&C added.

SS&C head of global investor and distribution solutions Nick Wright said the agreement represents an alignment of strategies, allowing Mine Super to continue focusing on member-first outcomes through SS&C's administration offering.

"The teams transferring to SS&C are pivotal to providing exceptional service for Mine Super's members and key to the growth of our business process outsourcing offering in Australia," Wright said.

Mine Super chief executive Vasyl Nair said: "Having worked with the SS&C team for a number of years, it became clear that their global expertise in business process outsourcing could be leveraged onshore."

"We're proud to externalise our administration to such a large and well-established business that will continue to enable Mine Super to deliver better value and service to our members."

In a statement, SS&C said Mine Super members will benefit from its investment in intelligent automation and digital technologies. It also promised that the delivery of "superior digital experiences" for members will drive greater member engagement and stronger retirement outcomes.

Mine Super chair Christina Langby concluded SS&C would provide members with access to leading technology capabilities that will help the fund deliver superior member outcomes.

Last week, APRA heatmap data showed that Mine Super's MySuper product was poor performing in the context of a rolling eight-year benchmark.

Further, regarding the sustainability of member outcomes, Mine Super's RSE licensee AUSCOAL Superannuation had a member growth rate (3-year average) of -2.66%.

Following the release of APRA heatmap data, Mine Super signed a preliminary non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with TWUSUPER.

A merged entity would create a combined fund managing nearly $20 billion for over 150,000 members.