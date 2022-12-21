Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

SS&C launches super offering, secures Mine Super mandate

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 DEC 2022   11:09AM

SS&C Technologies has secured Mine Super as its first client to deliver superannuation administration services in Australia.

SS&C hopes the new agreement with Mine Super will establish a foundation for its new super administration business in APAC. Mine Super's wealth of experience in super administration will be central to this expansion, SS&C added.

SS&C head of global investor and distribution solutions Nick Wright said the agreement represents an alignment of strategies, allowing Mine Super to continue focusing on member-first outcomes through SS&C's administration offering.

"The teams transferring to SS&C are pivotal to providing exceptional service for Mine Super's members and key to the growth of our business process outsourcing offering in Australia," Wright said.

Mine Super chief executive Vasyl Nair said: "Having worked with the SS&C team for a number of years, it became clear that their global expertise in business process outsourcing could be leveraged onshore."

"We're proud to externalise our administration to such a large and well-established business that will continue to enable Mine Super to deliver better value and service to our members."

In a statement, SS&C said Mine Super members will benefit from its investment in intelligent automation and digital technologies. It also promised that the delivery of "superior digital experiences" for members will drive greater member engagement and stronger retirement outcomes.

Mine Super chair Christina Langby concluded SS&C would provide members with access to leading technology capabilities that will help the fund deliver superior member outcomes.

Last week, APRA heatmap data showed that Mine Super's MySuper product was poor performing in the context of a rolling eight-year benchmark.

Further, regarding the sustainability of member outcomes, Mine Super's RSE licensee AUSCOAL Superannuation had a member growth rate (3-year average) of -2.66%.

Following the release of APRA heatmap data, Mine Super signed a preliminary non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with TWUSUPER.

A merged entity would create a combined fund managing nearly $20 billion for over 150,000 members.

Read more: Mine SuperSS&CSuperannuationAPRAAUSCOAL SuperannuationChristina LangbyMySuperNick WrightTWUSUPERVasyl Nair
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products
Mine Super and TWUSUPER explore merger
Super heatmap findings garner mixed responses
Religious carve outs for faith-based super funds are dead
Super fund reporting requirements 'a dog's breakfast'
Private market investment impediments not insurmountable: Frontier
Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns
What you read in 2022
The most powerful driver of risk culture in super: KPMG
Former Statewide Super executives charged

Editor's Choice

Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Cbus Super board directors Anne Donnellan and Frank O'Grady are set to step down, while a retiring union national secretary will return to the fund.

BGL names new chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
BGL Corporate Solutions has promoted Daniel Tramontana to chief executive.

SS&C launches super offering, secures Mine Super mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN
SS&C Technologies has secured Mine Super as its first client to deliver superannuation administration services in Australia.

Managed accounts dominated by SMAs

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to Rainmaker data, separately managed accounts' (SMA) footprint in the managed account sector has risen dramatically in two years.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.