SS&C hits back for Mainstream

The bidding war for Mainstream is in full swing after SS&C has come back with a superior offer following a bid from Apex Group.

SS&C has exercised its matching right and increased its offer to $2.66 cash per Mainstream share.

The revised offer comes in one cent higher than Apex's offer last week of $2.65 cash per share.

As such, Mainstream supports the further revised SS&C scheme and has terminated discussions with Apex.

The offer follows Apex making a superior offer to SS&C's original bid of $2 per share, coming in at $2.55 per share.

SS&C then exercised its matching right in that instance and increased its bid to $2.56 per share for 100% of Mainstream shares.

Mainstream first received an offer from Vistra for $1.20 per share valuing the company at $170 million whereas SS&C's initial bid valued the company at $285.7 million.

Mainstream previously announced it was taking steps to terminate the Vistra scheme implementation deed and pay the $1.7 million break fee.

Mainstream is being advised by Miles Advisory Partners as financial adviser and Maddocks as legal adviser and SS&C is being advised by Citi as financial adviser and Gilbert + Tobin as legal adviser.

Mainstream's recent quarterly results recorded $272.2 billion in funds under advice, as its Pendal win and inflows delivered a 21% uptick in FUA from the previous quarter.

The administrator currently has 348 clients and 1042 funds at March end, up 1% (five net new clients) and 13% (162 net new funds) respectively from the December quarter.

"We are delighted with this result. It is beyond our expectations and our strongest quarter to-date," Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith said.