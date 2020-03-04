NEWS
Executive Appointments
Spitfire loses top executives
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAR 2020   11:56AM

Spitfire has lost both its chief executive and chief product officer within months of them joining the platform provider.

Former chief executive John Shuttleworth left the business in December last year after being appointed to the top role only two months prior. Former chief product officer Anil Sagaram has also departed seven months since joining.

Shuttleworth, a former BT Financial Group executive is now a self-employed consultant and investor.

Shuttleworth spent close to 15 years at BT, having held a number of leadership positions before leaving the company in late 2018.

A spokesperson from Spitfire told Financial Standard that Shuttleworth's departure was amicable and mutually agreed.

"Spitfire was delighted to have appointed John," the company said.

"However, with the benefit of hindsight, both parties agreed that his appointment was a little early for someone with his background and at the stage of Spitfire's development."

The spokesperson said Laurence Milne, founder and an executive director of Spitfire has stepped in as the current acting managing director.

Meanwhile, Anil Sagaram has left his position of chief product officer at Spitfire this week after joining the platform provider in July last year.

Sagaram had also moved from BT, where he had been working for 11 years prior to taking his position at Spitfire.

The company said: "Anil left Spitfire with intentions to set up his own fintech business.  Spitfire is totally supportive of Anil's move and wishes him well."

Financial Standard understands Sagaram was initially brought into the company to help drive the creation of its super product, and the decision to leave has coincided with the company's decision not to proceed with the creation of a super product.

