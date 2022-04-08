Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Spirit Super investment bought out

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 8 APR 2022   11:35AM

A company Spirit Super invested in and helped develop has been purchased by NASDAQ listed NetApp.

Instaclustr was purchased by NetApp. Instaclustr is a platform for deploying and managing open-source data and workflow applications.

Instaclustr was developed within Australian National University and received capital from ANUConnect Ventures, a partnership between Australian National University and Spirit Super.

ANUConnect Ventures is a 50/50 joint venture between the university and Spirit Super. Incorporated in 2005, the $47 million fund was established to invest in unique ideas, discoveries and inventions coming out of the ANU and ACT. The joint fund was supported by a $10 million commitment from the ACT government

"Not only has this been a very successful financial investment, but it is also part of our 'impact investing' platform and so Spirit Super members can feel proud that their investment is driving home-grown technology and job creation right here in Australia," Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry said.

"Spirit has the ability to look to opportunities some of the larger super funds may pass over. Our direct investment in ANUConnect Ventures is a great example."

He added that Spirit Super also considers its  partnership with ANUConnect Ventures as having a positive social impact.

"More generally, Spirit Super is committed to investment in regional Australia and restoring our domestic industrial fabric. The ecosystem created in Canberra with the collaboration of ANU, ANUConnect Ventures and the ACT government has extensive multiplier effects on local employment," Barry said.

"Spirit Super congratulates the founders and management of Intsaclustr, the chief executive and team at ANUConnect Ventures and the ANU. It's a great testament in the ability of Australians to create value and grow businesses in the technology sector."

