Spirit Super appoints chief risk officer

The super fund has welcomed Will Sadler to the role, joining from Australian Retirement Trust (ART).

Sadler will report directly into Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray.

He brings almost 20 years of experience and is a chartered accountant with a background in risk management and internal audit.

Most recently, Sadler held the position of general manager, risk and assurance at ART. Prior to that he spent nine years at QSuper in various roles, including head of group risk and head of group assurance.

Sadler has also spent time at Bank of Queensland and Westpac.

"I'm pleased to have Will join our executive team to help me further enhance the risk and compliance culture at Spirit Super," Murray said.

"We cannot achieve our strategic ambitions without our risk culture being exceptional, our risk appetite clear and our oversight and governance being robust. Will is an outstanding risk executive with deep experience fundamental to Spirit's journey."

The fund also announced two more hires, reporting into to chief strategy officer Ningning Lyons.

Sylvia Terry has been onboarded as general manager, product and will be responsible for the full product suite at Spirit.

This includes the fund's retirement products, insurance offering and navigating products in response to regulation.

Prior to Spirit, Terry held the role general manager, asset finance at Commonwealth Bank where she managed the $11 billion asset finance business end to end, including operations, sales, product, and technology deployment.

The second hire to the strategy team is Amanda Muir as its new general manager of strategy management office.

Muir also joins from ART and has previous experience in delivering transformation programs of work, including merge activities, delivering new products, and enhancing service channels.

"Across the board we are seeing outstanding talent stepping forward to fill roles at all levels of the fund, our people truly are our superpower," concluded Murray.