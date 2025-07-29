Special feature: Shaping private markets

Custodians are stepping up as regulators target super funds' $3.5 trillion private asset rush.

Australia's super funds face mounting scrutiny over their rapid shift into private markets, as concerns grow about transparency, valuations and liquidity in a sector now absorbing more than 70 cents of every new dollar flowing into pensions.

The surge into unlisted assets-from limited partnerships to direct ownership of airports, bridges and water rights-has been fuelled by limited opportunities in public markets and the long-term investment horizons of funds flush with compulsory contributions.

The numbers are staggering. Private market assets have grown about 20% annually since 2018, according to S&P Global, and that momentum shows little sign of slowing.

And regulators are taking notice.

APRA's thematic review of trustees' implementation of Prudential Standard SPS 530 Investment Governance, released in December 2024, marked a turning point. After examining 23 different super funds, the regulator found only three met its expectations for sound valuation practices. ASIC recently followed with a discussion paper raising red flags around valuation practices, liquidity and transparency-especially during market volatility.

The subtext is clear: when nearly $1.2 trillion of retirement savings sits in assets that don't trade daily, don't settle, and don't behave like anything on the ASX, someone needs to be paying closer attention.

"ASIC is interested in the accuracy and transparency of underlying investments," State Street country head, Australia Tim Helyar says.

"Do funds really have full transparency into what they're buying?"

At the heart of the regulatory concern lies a fundamental problem: unlike ASX-listed shares, which reprice by the second, private assets may only be revalued quarterly, semi-annually, or even annually. This creates "valuation lag"-a gap between what an asset is worth and what it's recorded as being worth.

That delay distorts what superannuation members see in their balances and complicates unit pricing.

"We've just lived through one of the most volatile periods in financial markets," Helyar notes.

"How many private equity or private debt investments do super funds have that have probably fluctuated wildly in Q2 yet carried stale valuations for extended period?"

The answer worries fund managers, super funds and regulators alike. Can valuation practices, built for stable times, withstand a world of heightened volatility and fast-moving shocks?

Further, perhaps the most troubling issue is who is doing the valuing.

In most cases, the managers earning fees on these assets are also the ones deciding what they're worth. It's like asking a real estate agent to value their own house-not necessarily wrong, but far from objective.

When managers mark their own books, the temptation-intentional or not-is to smooth volatility.

While some super funds have introduced valuation committees or hired independent experts, these checks are typically periodic and not always designed to challenge tens of thousands of discrete investments.

"They value the assets the way they believe they should be valued as per the policy," adds Helyar.

"There are underlying mechanics, but at the end of the day, somebody's got to have a valuation policy and sign off against that policy which then forms part of the unit price."

The result is a system still heavily reliant on trust.

When the music stops

The COVID-19 early release scheme created a liquidity event many long-term asset owners hadn't modelled. What had once been considered a manageable trade-off between return and liquidity suddenly looked fragile.

Valuation lags collided with real-time member redemptions, forcing funds to confront the challenge of liquidating illiquid assets without distorting pricing or harming remaining members.

"How do you make an assessment on liquidity if you're not completely clear about what's within the structure and how quickly that can be realised?" Helyar asks.

"If there's a need to liquidate investments quickly what happens when the music stops? Do investors get 100 cents in the dollar, or not; what happens to confidence across superannuation as a whole?"

The stress test revealed significant infrastructure gaps.

"The experience showed us what happens when market conditions force rapid asset liquidation," BNP Paribas' head of securities services, Australia and New Zealand Daniel Cheever says, adding that an early release scheme of this magnitude was unlikely to have been foreseen.

Member switching behaviour added additional strain. In falling markets, members tend to switch from growth to defensive options, triggering asset sales that can be difficult in private markets.

Cheever says if this occurs in markets where there isn't liquidity, that can be challenging for funds to manage. And it can be exacerbated by extreme movements in currency or credit markets.

Beyond immediate portfolio management, the broader concern is systemic

"This is about understanding risk principles and stress-testing for the less well-understood investments and what would happen in extreme market conditions," he says.

A bigger role for custodians

This is where the story takes an interesting turn. Custody banks-long the quiet achievers of the investment world-are being pulled into the foreground as regulators ramp up scrutiny of super funds' exposure to private markets. With APRA pushing operational resilience up the supervisory agenda, custodians are stepping into a more visible role in infrastructure, transparency and cross market analytics.

While they don't originate asset valuations- recording, safekeeping and settling the asset-increasingly, they play in the middle office space as well acting as an extension of the investment management component of the super fund, or the asset manager.

The shift is driven by demand as much as regulation. Today's larger funds with substantial alternative allocations wield significantly influence, pushing for more frequent valuations and demanding better data from asset managers.

According to Leon Stavrou, Northern Trust's head of Australia and New Zealand, custodians need to be able to "react quickly, be nimble in how they react to change."

What's different is the pace of change.

"There are just more issues now. We've always had to adapt, but now the number of fronts we're adapting on has increased-regulation, market shifts, client needs-it's all accelerating at once," Stavrou explains.

That shift includes deeper engagement with portfolio-level analytics.

It's not just about servicing individual assets - it's about helping funds see the whole picture, says Cheever.

"Each asset class has its own complexities, and we focus on bringing them all together to give super funds a full portfolio view. That helps clients assess their risk exposures, model potential crisis scenarios, and understand where the vulnerabilities lie," he says.

At a very basic level, custodians typically analyse the statements that come in before agreeing with clients on a valuation adjustment process for the interim.

The toughest calls often arise in these in-between periods. Market conditions might indicate an adjustment is coming, but valuation policies and triggers remain unclear.

"There isn't a clear answer, so you're making a decision on imperfect information. That's really the challenge," Stavrou concedes.

Proxy pricing has a role. Interim pricing policies are being built to capture market or currency movements between formal revaluations-essential for assets priced quarterly but unit-priced daily. Proxies can't replace formal valuations, but they can provide much more current interim pricing that reflects what's happening in markets.

"Say you've got a trust with four or five underlying assets in different currencies but the trust prices quarterly in Australian dollars. So, you capture that exchange variance in the interim," he says.

But even the best systems have their limits.

"There's always going to be a disconnect between the valuation cycle of the of illiquid assets and what you provide members to transact on," he argues.

"The closer you can get, the better-but I don't think you're ever going to get all the way there."

In response, Northern Trust's strategy focuses on identifying gaps and consolidating fragmented data while building value around what can be known.

Artificial intelligence is starting to shift the picture, though it won't solve the fundamental independence problem. But it's becoming a powerful tool for flagging trends, building proxies, and spotting revaluation triggers early.

"You might have parts of your portfolio that are illiquid or infrequently valued. But you can correlate with broader data-public markets, economic indicators-to get ahead of revaluation triggers," Stavrou explains.

From where he sits, the real opportunity lies in joining the dots between public and private markets. Private and public companies in the same industry behave similarly, creating compelling logic for applying public market indicators to private asset pricing.

"If a listed company delists, it's still the same business-it's just not on an exchange," he

observes.

The reality check

David Travers, head of the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA), agrees custodians have a greater role to play-mainly because they're the "source of truth" for fund accounting data.

"They've got all that data, and there's more they can do to feed insights back to their client base," he says.

That's where AI starts to come into play-helping custodians become more efficient, more responsive, and possibly leading to new service offerings.

But Travers says while AI might enable better proxies-faster currency impact detection, quicker correlations between public and private markets, more frequent valuation alerts- they remain just proxies. Private asset values still come directly from fund managers to custodians-a process APRA has already flagged for its lack of independence.

The fundamental problem persists; custodians don't control the valuation source.

"Even AI won't help custodians get a source of value, which means fund managers are still marking their own homework," Travers says.

He says custodians would need an independent party to provide valuations. Once that data exists, custodians can use it to support funds-but they wouldn't create it themselves.

And once that valuation is public-especially if more than one investor is involved-he believes the data should be easier to access than it is today.

He draws comparisons to public markets.

"Organisations like Bloomberg and Reuters produce data, which custodians purchase for pricing public market assets. But historically, there's been no equivalent for private markets," he notes.

When custodians talk about pooling data across clients, someone still needs to build a reliable feed for private market valuations-and no one knows who that will be.

"What the custodians are implying is that to combine this data, you need a Bloomberg, Reuters, or someone similar to capture all the private investment valuation data," Travers explains.

The missing infrastructure

What has changed is that technology now allows firms to consolidate and aggregate data in revolutionary ways. In practice, custodians are becoming integrators-joining fragmented data sources and linking public and private market signals.

J.P. Morgan has been using AI for over a decade, mainly for fraud detection and operations. But now, it's applying the technology far more extensively across its business.

"We're very passionate about AI and see it as playing a critical role in providing faster and better results for both our business and our clients," says Nadia Schiavon, J.P. Morgan's head of securities services for Australia and New Zealand.

"The investment we're making reflects our belief that AI is integral to risk management, decision-making, and providing comprehensive real-time insights."

This technology is particularly valuable for private assets, which generate torrents of unstructured data-PDFs, spreadsheets, and scanned documents locked in formats that traditionally required manual processing.

AI has automated this process, extracting data regardless of format and feeding it directly into pricing systems, cutting bottlenecks and enabling near real-time processing.

"We're agile enough to price on client demand. If clients request monthly, weekly, or even daily pricing, we have processes that can facilitate that," explains Schiavon.

"During market volatility, several clients reached out with urgent requests, some contacting us over the weekend needing assets priced by Monday morning-and we were able to deliver."

Benchmarking wilderness

This automation serves a larger purpose. Schiavon explains that J.P. Morgan is trying to plug a critical gap: the absence of reliable performance benchmarks.

"Our goal is to leverage this technology to provide benchmarks and insights previously unavailable," she says.

Unlike listed equities, which benefit from widely accepted indices like the ASX 200, private markets remain a benchmarking wilderness. Relative performance is everything in super.

"A lot of funds are judged by their relative performance to other funds, and if there are different valuation principles across the different funds, then it's not a level playing field," notes Cheever.

It's been a big focus for ASIC.

That lack of comparability affects more than fairness-it directly impacts accountability and transparency. Without consistent benchmarks, funds are flying blind. It becomes difficult to assess whether a 2% management fee and a 20% performance fee are justified.

Current benchmarks are woeful. They're often based on limited datasets from specialist vendors and lag actual performance by quarters or even years. Some are so broad they're meaningless - lumping together everything from Aussie infrastructure to Silicon Valley venture capital under alternatives. Others are too narrow to provide statistical value, built on small pools of data that may not represent market reality.

The AI advantage

The beauty of AI-powered benchmarks is it can create very specific benchmarks. Rather than broad categories such as "private equity", AI can cover segments like Australian renewables, US mid-market buyouts in rising rate cycles, or European distressed debt post-pandemic.

Instead of relying solely on manager-provided valuations, custodians can cross-reference data against similar assets, market conditions, and performance patterns to verify or challenge those numbers.

Schiavon's goal jibes with the other big custody banks. Nothing is as exciting as the prospect of developing performance benchmarks and therefore valuation benchmarks for each of those different asset types or asset classes.

Imagine being able to see how your infrastructure portfolio fund stacks up-not six months late, but right now. That's the kind of transparency that could actually help super fund members understand whether their money is working effectively. No more black box guessing about whether fund managers earn their fees.

AI can crunch vastly bigger datasets than any analyst could handle, identifying market opportunities and investment patterns that would be invisible to traditional approaches.

"It's not just about making existing processes faster - it's about seeing things that were literally impossible to see before," adds Helyar.

Recent market volatility has demonstrated AI's analytical advantages with striking clarity.

Helyar notes: "Take the strange moves in US Treasury yields during the recent geopolitical flare-ups in the second quarter - they didn't behave the way they historically did in times of turmoil."

In his view, AI systems with broader analytical scope might have picked up opportunities that traditional analyst completely missed.

Nevertheless, AI might identify patterns; the asset consultants interpret what those patterns mean for the super funds' unique circumstances and objectives.

Asset consultants like Frontier Advisors may have access to vast troves of data, but they use it as a starting point to ask questions rather than to answer definitively what the outcome is.

Director of sector research Paul Newfield cites the example of 50 property managers with Melbourne office properties, where one wrote down assets by 5% over six months. On the surface, historical data might suggest others should follow, but the reality is more nuanced-that manager might have premium assets, while others have lower ratings, shorter lease terms, and higher gearing.

If all managers move in one direction and one doesn't, Newfield goes on to say, it doesn't mean that manager is right or wrong. The outlier could be behind the curve or could have different assets or better-quality holdings.

"The point is with data, you don't look for causality-you just look for what others have done," he says.

Asset consultants flip that logic, asking: why is it different? Is it reasonable that it's different? They look for causality rather than correlation, understanding that the story behind the numbers is often more important than the numbers themselves.

Still, he remains optimistic.

Newfield sees exponential growth in super funds' valuation focus and resources.

Funds are increasingly separating investment decisions from valuation decisions, staffing valuation committees with people who have rich experience. Instead of accepting that the manager's valuation must be true, they now question the underlying process and whether it differs from other managers, interest rate directions, or their own expectations.

"That kind of rigour is crucial in Australia, which has the only pension system of its scale where members can easily switch funds-and one of the highest allocations to private markets," he says.

Regulators are identifying good practices and pushing them industry-wide. While intense focus on valuations will continue, Newfield believes the industry will likely reach a point where everyone has lifted their game to a reasonable standard.

First published in the print edition of Financial Standard (Vol. 23 No. 14).