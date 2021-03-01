Special course to manage work conflict

SuperFriend has launched a new course to assist people with challenging interactions and conflicts with colleagues and customers.

The course includes an introduction to conflict management, conflict management styles, effective communication using a person centred approach and de-escalation techniques for challenging interactions.

The aim of the course is to provide workers with an understanding of how conflict arises as well as strategies for how to manage conflict in the workplace.

The course is called Managing Challenging Interactions and is available online through the MySuperFriend platform.

"It's very exciting and timely to launch this new course on the one-year anniversary of the 'working-from-home' phenomenon, which changed the world of work for good," SuperFriend head of consulting Pippa Rose said.

"Workplace conflict is a common occurrence that can affect both individuals and organisations, either due to difference in opinions, clashes in personality or difficulties in communicating effectively. Managing Challenging Interactions is really about understanding what conflict is, how it can impact our mental health, and how we can successfully manage it."

She added that since the pandemic, people are having to navigate unchartered levels of stress and that this is exacerbating challenging interactions at the workplace.

"We may come across people who present as angry or aggressive, however it is likely that they are experiencing other emotions like worry or fear. Stressful interactions and moments of conflict in the workplace can have detrimental effects on our physical and mental health, so being proactive in de-escalating the situation is beneficial for everyone," Rose said.

"The course truly reflects what we designed MySuperFriend to be: an accessible and interactive training module for all staff which provides value and impact at a low cost. We know that training in conflict management leads to improved outcomes for both individuals and businesses."