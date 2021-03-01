NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Special course to manage work conflict
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 1 MAR 2021   12:42PM

SuperFriend has launched a new course to assist people with challenging interactions and conflicts with colleagues and customers.

The course includes an introduction to conflict management, conflict management styles, effective communication using a person centred approach and de-escalation techniques for challenging interactions.

The aim of the course is to provide workers with an understanding of how conflict arises as well as strategies for how to manage conflict in the workplace.

The course is called Managing Challenging Interactions and is available online through the MySuperFriend platform.

"It's very exciting and timely to launch this new course on the one-year anniversary of the 'working-from-home' phenomenon, which changed the world of work for good," SuperFriend head of consulting Pippa Rose said.

"Workplace conflict is a common occurrence that can affect both individuals and organisations, either due to difference in opinions, clashes in personality or difficulties in communicating effectively. Managing Challenging Interactions is really about understanding what conflict is, how it can impact our mental health, and how we can successfully manage it."

She added that since the pandemic, people are having to navigate unchartered levels of stress and that this is exacerbating challenging interactions at the workplace.

"We may come across people who present as angry or aggressive, however it is likely that they are experiencing other emotions like worry or fear. Stressful interactions and moments of conflict in the workplace can have detrimental effects on our physical and mental health, so being proactive in de-escalating the situation is beneficial for everyone," Rose said.

"The course truly reflects what we designed MySuperFriend to be: an accessible and interactive training module for all staff which provides value and impact at a low cost. We know that training in conflict management leads to improved outcomes for both individuals and businesses."

Read more: SuperFriendWorkplaceMySuperFriendPippa Rose
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Financial services sees improved mental health
Still a way to go on mental health: SuperFriend
LGS partners with SuperFriend
Financial services demands more mental health support
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
SuperFriend bolsters support offerings as demand peaks
Mental health costs insurers $750m per year
The cost of mental illness
Mental health tops TPD claims
Industry embraces Mental Health Month
Editor's Choice
VanEck launches new ETFs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:57AM
VanEck has expanded its range of ETFs, announcing two new offerings to join its new Global Clean Energy ETF.
Iress to deliver DDO solution
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The financial services software company has announced its plans to launch a technological solution to meet the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), commencing 5 October 2021.
Capgemini names new managing director
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:54AM
Capgemini has named a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, following the recent promotion of Olaf Pietschner.
Former Apogee adviser charged with deception
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:54AM
Victorian-based Ahmed Saad appeared in court after being charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something R5h0q0Bw