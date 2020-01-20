NEWS
Executive Appointments
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 20 JAN 2020   12:24PM

Spaceship has boosted its executive team through the appointment of three executives, including a former leader of Macquarie and Bennelong Asset Management.

In a move designed to shore up its systems and drive growth, Spaceship has made three c-suite level appointments, with a chief product officer, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer all joining the fold.

Former Bennelong Asset Management chief financial officer Peter McHale has linked with the firm as chief operating officer, while former Westpac head of digital sales transformation Andrew Malak has joined as chief product officer.

Also making the switch is Olly Emery, head of brand experience at online fashion retailer The Iconic, who joins the firm as chief marketing officer.

Spaceship chief executive Andrew Moore said the future of the business was reliant on a strong leadership team with solid experience.

"These hires provide a strong lift to Spaceship's experience and capability," Moore said.

"Demand for an easy, affordable and educational way to invest remains unmet in Australia and Spaceship is making significant strides to fill this gap.

"As we grow, it is imperative we invest in our people and our structures to strengthen our business foundation, so we can deliver the best possible products to our customers."

Formerly finance director of Macquarie Group's UK Green Investment Bank, McHale brings more than 25 years of experience across financial services in the UK and Australia to the firm, including experiences in investment management, private equity and funds management.

Prior to heading up Westpac's digital sales transformation efforts, Malak was a director of RAMS Digital and served across several management roles in the digital capabilities of several Westpac Group brands, including St George.

Before his time at The Iconic, Emery spent around four years working in marketing at Red Bull at both the national and international level, before heading to Germany as chief marketing officer of online content platform Hubrick.

Read more: SpaceshipBennelong Asset ManagementAndrew MalakAndrew MooreMacquarie GroupOlly EmeryPeter McHaleWestpac GroupRAMS DigitalSt George
