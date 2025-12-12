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Investment

South Korea looks to Australia for next sovereign wealth fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 12 DEC 2025   12:12PM
South Korea is establishing another sovereign wealth fund, with this one to be modelled on the Future Fund.

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Read more: Future FundKorea Investment CorporationNational Growth FundTemasekYooncheol Koo
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