Some explanations have missed the mark: Lowe

Outgoing Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has spoken of the difficulty of navigating his tenure in an era dominated by social media and clickbait, and said he remains confident the bank's decisions supported the population's economic prosperity.

In his final speech as governor, delivered yesterday, Lowe stated that managing the pandemic and grappling with 30-year high inflation posed a challenge that was further complicated by the impact of the media.

He further explained the impact of having some of his most controversial comments tied to his tenure and refuted the remarks, which included "a promise that interest rates would not go up until 2024, everybody needs to get a flatmate, people need to work more hours to make ends meet, and young adults should stay at home because of the rental crisis."

"Yet, I did not make these points," he said.

He said his experience highlights the difficulties of communicating in the digital age.

"Despite these difficulties, I have always felt a responsibility to explain complex ideas and the trade-offs and uncertainties we face," he said.

Lowe admitted some of his explanations have "missed the mark", but stated the media also has responsibility.

"My view is that we will get better outcomes if the public square is filled with facts and nuanced and informed debate, rather than vitriol, personal attacks and clickbait," he said.

"As a society, we have got work to do here."

Explaining his decision-making process, Lowe said, in the absence of a crystal ball, he found it helpful over the years to return to four fixed points.

"The importance of strong credible frameworks for economic policy, the benefits of monetary and fiscal policy coordination, the necessity of lifting productivity growth, and the need to pay attention to developments in credit and asset markets," he explained.

Looking ahead, he said it will be difficult to return to the earlier world in which inflation tracked in a very narrow range.

"The increased prevalence of supply shocks, deglobalisation, climate change, the energy transition and shifts in demographics mean either steeper supply curves or more variable supply curves," he said.

"While this doesn't mean that the inflation target can't be achieved on average, it does mean that inflation is likely to be more variable around that target."

Addressing the labour market, Lowe explained that when he assumed the role of governor in 2016, the unemployment rate stood between 5.5% to 6%, a far cry from the current 3.5%.

"The share of Australians with a job has never been higher than it is today and the number of people with a job has increased by more than two million since mid-2016," he said.

"The current cycle still has a way to run, but it is possible that Australia can sustain unemployment rates below what we have had over the past 40 years. If so, this would be very good news for both the economy and our society."

Notwithstanding these outcomes, Lowe said the issue that defined his term more than any other was the forward guidance around interest rates that was provided during the pandemic.

"That guidance was widely interpreted as a commitment, rather than a conditional statement, that interest rates would not increase until 2024," he said.

"As you know, interest rates started being increased in May 2022 and there has been much criticism since, especially by those who borrowed during the pandemic based on our guidance."

With the benefit of hindsight, Lowe admitted the RBA did too much.

"But hindsight is a wonderful thing. None of us can predict the future and we have had to make decisions under great uncertainty and with incomplete information," he said.

However, he remains confident the RBA and its board members were relentless in their pursuit of "doing the right thing" and supporting the economic prosperity of Australian people.

"And I will leave the RBA after 43 years proud of our contribution to the stability of both our economy and financial system," he said.