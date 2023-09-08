Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Some explanations have missed the mark: Lowe

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 8 SEP 2023   12:17PM

Outgoing Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has spoken of the difficulty of navigating his tenure in an era dominated by social media and clickbait, and said he remains confident the bank's decisions supported the population's economic prosperity.

In his final speech as governor, delivered yesterday, Lowe stated that managing the pandemic and grappling with 30-year high inflation posed a challenge that was further complicated by the impact of the media.

He further explained the impact of having some of his most controversial comments tied to his tenure and refuted the remarks, which included "a promise that interest rates would not go up until 2024, everybody needs to get a flatmate, people need to work more hours to make ends meet, and young adults should stay at home because of the rental crisis."

"Yet, I did not make these points," he said.

He said his experience highlights the difficulties of communicating in the digital age.

"Despite these difficulties, I have always felt a responsibility to explain complex ideas and the trade-offs and uncertainties we face," he said.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Lowe admitted some of his explanations have "missed the mark", but stated the media also has responsibility.

"My view is that we will get better outcomes if the public square is filled with facts and nuanced and informed debate, rather than vitriol, personal attacks and clickbait," he said.

"As a society, we have got work to do here."

Explaining his decision-making process, Lowe said, in the absence of a crystal ball, he found it helpful over the years to return to four fixed points.

"The importance of strong credible frameworks for economic policy, the benefits of monetary and fiscal policy coordination, the necessity of lifting productivity growth, and the need to pay attention to developments in credit and asset markets," he explained.

Looking ahead, he said it will be difficult to return to the earlier world in which inflation tracked in a very narrow range.

"The increased prevalence of supply shocks, deglobalisation, climate change, the energy transition and shifts in demographics mean either steeper supply curves or more variable supply curves," he said.

"While this doesn't mean that the inflation target can't be achieved on average, it does mean that inflation is likely to be more variable around that target."

Addressing the labour market, Lowe explained that when he assumed the role of governor in 2016, the unemployment rate stood between 5.5% to 6%, a far cry from the current 3.5%.

"The share of Australians with a job has never been higher than it is today and the number of people with a job has increased by more than two million since mid-2016," he said.

"The current cycle still has a way to run, but it is possible that Australia can sustain unemployment rates below what we have had over the past 40 years. If so, this would be very good news for both the economy and our society."

Notwithstanding these outcomes, Lowe said the issue that defined his term more than any other was the forward guidance around interest rates that was provided during the pandemic.

"That guidance was widely interpreted as a commitment, rather than a conditional statement, that interest rates would not increase until 2024," he said.

"As you know, interest rates started being increased in May 2022 and there has been much criticism since, especially by those who borrowed during the pandemic based on our guidance."

With the benefit of hindsight, Lowe admitted the RBA did too much.

"But hindsight is a wonderful thing. None of us can predict the future and we have had to make decisions under great uncertainty and with incomplete information," he said.

However, he remains confident the RBA and its board members were relentless in their pursuit of "doing the right thing" and supporting the economic prosperity of Australian people.

"And I will leave the RBA after 43 years proud of our contribution to the stability of both our economy and financial system," he said.

Read more: Philip LoweReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA holds cash rate at 4.1%
Latest CPI data provides case for rate pause
RBA considers impact of climate on monetary policy
ASIC, RBA set high expectations for ASX
ASX appoints former ASIC chair to lead advisory group
Mortgage holders, retailers relax after rate pause
RBA sustains cash rate at 4.1%
Review forces ASX to fix intra-group conflicts
Federal Reserve raises interest rates to a 22-year high
Inflation falls to 6%

Editor's Choice

Funds SA selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Seven months on from announcing Jo Townsend's intention to step down from the top job, Funds SA has appointed her successor.

Former van Eyk chief cops permanent ban

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
The former chief of van Eyk Research Mark Thomas has copped a permanent ban from working in financial services by the corporate regulator.

Experience pathway enshrined in legislation

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The highly anticipated legislation that recognises veteran financial advisers as professionals and exempts them from undertaking further qualifications has passed both houses of parliament.

Some explanations have missed the mark: Lowe

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:17PM
Outgoing Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has spoken of the difficulty of navigating his tenure in an era dominated by social media and clickbait, and said he remains confident the bank's decisions supported the population's economic prosperity.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.