SocietyOne launches portal, hires

Digital finance platform SocietyOne has launched a new broker portal and made several key appointments.

The new broker portal features a 'quick quote' and secured loan option, which the company said should allow brokers to find a rate for their client in less time and without impacting credit scores.

SocietyOne appointed Tony MacRae as chief commercial officer. He joins from MyState where he was general manager of banking.

Previously, MacRae was national general manager, Westpac retail home ownership distribution.

"Joining the passionate and talented broker team at SocietyOne is a great next step in my career, which spans 30 years across broking, sales and distribution leadership, and product and operations management. I look forward to helping SocietyOne grow its already substantial capacity in this area," MacRae said.

Tommy Lee has been appointed head of broker distribution and business analyst. He was previously a regional manager for NSW and the ACT at Mortgage Choice.

Melissa Romeo was also appointed Victorian business development manager and Matthew Chaffey was promised to national business development manager and broker support manager.

"SocietyOne has greatly valued the strength and trust generated by our broker channel since we launched with outsource Financial Group in 2018," SocietyOne chief executive Mark Jones said.

"These new appointments add a wealth of experience and capability to an already highly-regarded broker team, and I am excited to welcome Tony, Tommy, and Melissa to such a formidable and high-performing team delivering on SocietyOne's promise to provide a better deal for borrowers."