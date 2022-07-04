Newspaper icon
Social impact fund to target essential workers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 4 JUL 2022   12:06PM

A new co-investment scheme, backed by family offices and institutional investors, will be made available to first responders and frontline workers, helping them secure a property close to their workplace.

Launched today, the Home Owners' Partnering Equity (HOPE) initiative will co-invest up to 50% of an existing home's purchase price for essential workers. It is underpinned by a social impact investing model that is backed and measured by The Centre for Social Impact at UNSW using its new Amplify Online tool.

The initiative is offered in partnership with Police Bank as the exclusive mortgage provider and requires a minimum 2.5% deposit. The house purchased must be the essential worker's primary residence.

Investment interest has proved strong already, HOPE said, adding that it's on the way to raising about $400 million for the fund from a range of family offices, impact investors and institutions.

Under the scheme, the essential worker is named as the owner on the Title and is free to decide when to buy and when to sell. They pay no administration fees or charges to the HOPE Fund and can pay down HOPE's equity share at any time. Upon selling, any capital gains will be split proportionally according to equity interest - same goes for any losses.

In developing the model, HOPE said it engaged with various unions and industry bodies for essential workers and found it is sought after and in need of deployment.

"HOPE has been designed to overcome the challenge of essential workers being priced out of the local suburbs in which they work. Our homeownership solution is designed to ensure our essential workforce can live near their work and, in doing so, help strengthen our communities," HOPE chief executive Tim Buskens said.

Also commenting, Police Bank chief executive Greg McKenna said the partnership makes sense given the bank was established almost 60 years ago to help essential workers gain financial wellbeing for themselves and their families.

"This partnership with HOPE, built on an alignment of value and purpose, enables us to continue this mission while unlocking capital to address the biggest issue facing our customers," he said.

"Australia has high obstacles to home ownership, and we believe financial institutions owe it to their customers to find solutions - as a member-owned bank this is exactly what we are here to do."

The program is initially only available to workers in New South Wales, the government of which recently announced its own shared equity scheme. However, HOPE's scheme doesn't apply any caps on income or purchase price like the government's does and is available to all essential workers - no matter their age or personal situation; the NSW government scheme is only available to essential workers where they are buying for the first time.

HOPE has plans to expand the initiative to other capital cities as other investors come on board and more funds are raised.

HOPE, which has been working to get the scheme off the ground for the past four years, was founded by Pacific Equity Partners managing director and co-founder Tim Sams, who has personally funded the HOPE until now.

It is supported by an advisory board that includes Pendal Australia chief executive Richard Brandweiner, former First State Super chief executive Michael Dwyer and TCorp head of investment stewardship Alexis Cheang.

