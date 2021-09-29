SMSFs welcome RIC exemption

The federal government sparing self-managed superannuation funds from the looming Retirement Income Covenant legislation has been welcomed by the sector.

In response to the release of the Retirement Income Covenant exposure draft legislation, SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney said SMSFs raised concerns in the past about providing a retirement income strategy and the implications it will have for the sector.

It meant additional cost, red tape, and unintended consequences arising from a requirement for SMSF trustees to formulate a retirement, he said.

APRA-regulated funds must provide a strategy that considers several risks: longevity, investment, inflation, and any other risks that threaten the sustainability and stability of the retirement income.

Trustees must ensure that members have flexible access to their funds over the retirement period.

"Just because the law doesn't require you to have a retirement income strategy, doesn't mean you shouldn't have one. It's not a green light for SMSF trustees to ignore the spirit of a retirement income covenant, as we know from bitter experience that failure to properly address these issues can derail even the best laid retirement income plans," he said.

Maroney agreed it is still important for SMSF trustees to ensure members are covered by a strategy that balances the objectives of maximising their expected retirement income with several risks.

The exposure draft legislation can act as a useful action plan or blueprint for SMSF trustees as it outlines the different matters and risks that APRA-regulated funds should address in relation to maximising the expected retirement income of members, he added.