SMSFs continue to fly solo

Self-managed super fund trustees continue to shun the services of financial advisers despite the fact many concede they need expertise on regulation changes and investments.

This is according to the latest Vanguard and Investment Trends 2023 SMSF Report, which found that 160,000 trustees currently use the service of a financial adviser, up from 155,000 year on year.

Looking at those who do not use an adviser at all, that figure has increased by 15% to 270,000 year on year.

Consistent with prior surveys, the reasons why SMSFs reject advisers comes down to self-confidence - believing they can manage the investments on their own. Many deem themselves as competent and therefore financially literate.

While others said they still don't fully trust advisers, the main factor tends to be the high costs of advice services that they don't think pays off.

Interestingly, the research found that half of SMSF money is currently in pension phase.

"So, retirement income considerations are going to be really, really important and perhaps a good way for advisers to establish that conversation with SMSF trustees," said Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia.

Advisers are well placed in playing the role of a financial coach and strengthening investors' financial literacy, she said, adding that they provide the most valuable when it comes to educating them about updates to rules and regulation.

In the next 12 months, about 20% are likely to seek the help of an adviser.

At the end of March, APRA counted 606,217 active SMSFs, up nearly 10 % from the prior quarter.

The survey also found that 30% of trustees under the age of 44 self-assessed their financial literacy as poor to average, and nearly half (42%) of female trustees surveyed indicated the same.

One in five SMSFs acknowledge that the prevailing economic conditions have had a significant impact on their approach in selecting investments; over a third indicated an increased allocation to cash and cash products.

Meanwhile, direct share investments saw the largest relative decline in most SMSF portfolios.

"It is typical to see increased allocation to defensive assets such as fixed income or cash products during uncertain times. With interest rates rising, the data suggests SMSFs are favouring assets that they see as low risk, with trustees now allocating 22% of their assets to cash products," Vanguard Australia head of financial adviser services Balaji Gopal said.

"However, we believe Australians saving for retirement should take a longer-term view and avoid reacting to short term market conditions. It's not unwise to have cash reserves in a portfolio but that should form part of a broader diversified and risk adjusted approach, rather than a tactical decision."