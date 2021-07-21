SMSFA adds to board

The SMSF Association has welcomed back its former director following the completion of the Retirement Income Review and appointed BT's head of financial literacy & advocacy to its board.

Deborah Ralston and Bryan Ashenden have been appointed as non-executive directors.

Ralston previously joined the SMSFA board in 2016 and later in 2018 was appointed chair.

She was forced to step down from her position to avoid any perceived conflict after being appointed by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to the three-member Retirement Income Review panel.

She currently leads Household Capital's advisory board and recently joined an advisory panel set up by Allianz Retire+. Ralston is also a non-executive director at Kaplan Australia, SuperEd and a member of the RBA payments system board.

"Deborah proved an invaluable Board member during her last stint, playing an important role in the public debate on a broad range of retirement incomes policy issues," SMSFA chair Andrew Hamilton said.

"Her many years of being involved in key public policy debates in the financial services industry, with a focus on innovation and retirement issues, is a resource that the Association will be able to tap again, and we look forward to hearing her wise counsel."

At his role at BT, Ashenden is responsible for interpreting legislative and regulatory change and explaining it to advisers, advice businesses, clients and consumers.

"A principal focus in this role is to assist building consumer trust in the advice process and supporting advisers in raising professional standards, a role that makes him eminently suitable for our board at a point of time when the advice industry is undergoing major change," Hamilton said.

He joined BT in 2008 as senior manager, technical consulting and went onto senior manager advice strategies & knowledge.

Ashenden was previously head of technical consulting at Asgard and taxation manager at KPMG Australia.

"Aside from his BT role, Bryan is a lecturer on ethics and professionalism in financial advice and the economic and legal context for financial planning and is a member of various working groups at the Financial Services Council," Hamilton added.