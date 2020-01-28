NEWS
SMSF
SMSF platform makes $25m acquisition
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 28 JAN 2020   11:50AM

An ASX-listed SMSF technology platform has dropped $25 million on its first acquisition, in a bid to reinforce its position as a technology leader.

Class will acquire all of the shares in corporate compliance and documentation platform NowInfinity by 1 February 2020, with the transaction set to be EPS accretive in FY21.

In addition to a $10 million upfront cash payment, $10 million will be transferred in shares, escrowed for two years. Deferred payments of up to $5 million are expected to be paid in April and October this year on successful integration. The acquisition will be funded partly by a $10 million debt facility and partly by cash.

Class chief executive Andrew Russell said the acquisition was a step in the right direction towards further growth.

"NowInfinity is an attractive opportunity aligned to our reimagination strategy that allows Class to expand its role across the professional services ecosystem," he said.

"We are constantly looking for new opportunities to grow and this acquisition is complementary to the Class business in terms of culture, technology and customer base."

He said the integration of the two platforms would provide new opportunities to customers.

"Importantly, it will enable Class to execute on our ambition of providing a broader set of products and services to our customers, which will be further enhanced through stronger integration of both platforms over the medium term," Russell said.

"We are excited by this acquisition and welcome the NowInfinity team to Class."

NowInfinity's founder and chief executive, Amreeta Abbott, who will continue with the business as chief growth officer, said she was excited to leverage the platforms' strengths to help solve industry pain points.

"Since 2012, NowInfinity has been deeply passionate and focused on solving pain points for accountants, financial planners, bookkeepers and lawyers through our innovative platform, which has brought to the market a number of industry firsts," Abbott said.

"We are excited about the opportunity this transaction creates that sees two market leaders leveraging each other's strengths, enabling NowInfinity's ability to continue to innovate and grow with our members."

As teams work to integrate the two platforms, NowInfinity will continue as a standalone operation and will not impact clients or sales processes.

Read more: NowInfinityClassAmreeta AbbottAndrew Russell
