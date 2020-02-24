NEWS
SMSF Association reaffirms ATO partnership
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 24 FEB 2020   11:24AM

The ATO and SMSF Association have extended their strategic partnership that enables ATO employees to be seconded to the SMSFA to gain greater understanding of the SMSF sector.

ATO deputy commissioner of superannuation James O'Halloran joined SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney on stage at the final day of the SMSF Association conference to announce the strategic partnership would be renewed.

The inaugural three year agreement between the ATO and the SMSF Association was signed at the conference in 2017.

"Both organisations feel it's been very helpful in our relationship. We've been able to use it to benefit our members and SMSF trustees more broadly," Maroney said.

"As a concrete example of what this means, the ATO will offer secondment arrangements whereby its staff can come work with [the SMSF Association] to further professional development and help us work better for our members."

Maroney said the next tax professional to take on that secondment would be welcomed to the SMSF Association Sydney office in the middle of this year.

O'Halloran added that the SMSF Association and the ATO do not always see eye to eye, but the formal agreement remains important.

"We have some pretty candid discussions about what we disagree on, but at least they're happening rather than the issues not being discussed," O'Halloran said.

O'Halloran said it was important for the ATO to appear at industry conferences to fight the perception that public sector agencies are "invisible".

"We play a role in ensuring that the SMSF sector remains viable and succeeds," O'Halloran said.

"But also we recognise some industry pressures that are part of our current landscape."

In 2017, SMSF Association managing director and chief executive at the time Andrea Slattery signed the agreement with ATO commissioner Chris Jordon.

It was designed to develop the knowledge and competency of SMSF professionals and trustees through partnership education programs and to allow the ATO improved ability to manage SMSFD compliance by supporting trustees.

Read more: ATOSMSF Association SydneyJames O'HalloranJohn MaroneyAndrea SlatteryChris Jordon
