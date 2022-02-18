SMSF Association appoints chair

Brisbane Lawyer Scott Hay-Bartlem has been named chair of the SMSF Association.

Hay-Bartlem, a partner at Brisbane law firm Cooper Grace Ward, has been a director for the organisation since July 2019, and will replace Andrew Hamilton who is stepping down after two terms as chair.

Hay-Bartlem brings a wealth of knowledge and experience about superannuation and SMSFs specifically, having practised in this area of the law for nearly three decades.

"The association will be well served by having Scott in the chair for the next two years. Aside from his undoubted legal skills in superannuation, he is one of the most keenly sought-after speakers on the SMSF circuit who continually demonstrates the ability to convey complex messages in a concise, informative and entertaining manner," Hamilton said.

"Since joining the board in 2019, his extensive client work in estate planning, administration and disputes, and all forms of superannuation tax, has enabled him to bring a fresh perspective to our deliberations that have been greatly appreciated by his fellow directors and the executive team."

Hay-Bartlem said it's a privilege to follow in the footsteps of Hamilton.

"For the association to have someone with three decades of active involvement in the SMSF sector, whether it be establishing and building the SMSF provider Cavendish Superannuation, managing director of AMP SMSF administration, or as managing director of Hamilton and Associates, we have all benefited from his insights over the years," Hay-Bartlem said.

"But if I had to highlight Andrew's unique contribution to the association it would be his experience in running an SMSF business and how that has allowed him to understand and appreciate the concerns of our members in an environment where the regulatory and legislative boundaries often change."