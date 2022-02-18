NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

SMSF Association appoints chair

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 18 FEB 2022   12:00PM

Brisbane Lawyer Scott Hay-Bartlem has been named chair of the SMSF Association.

Hay-Bartlem, a partner at Brisbane law firm Cooper Grace Ward, has been a director for the organisation since July 2019, and will replace Andrew Hamilton who is stepping down after two terms as chair.

Hay-Bartlem brings a wealth of knowledge and experience about superannuation and SMSFs specifically, having practised in this area of the law for nearly three decades.

"The association will be well served by having Scott in the chair for the next two years. Aside from his undoubted legal skills in superannuation, he is one of the most keenly sought-after speakers on the SMSF circuit who continually demonstrates the ability to convey complex messages in a concise, informative and entertaining manner," Hamilton said.

"Since joining the board in 2019, his extensive client work in estate planning, administration and disputes, and all forms of superannuation tax, has enabled him to bring a fresh perspective to our deliberations that have been greatly appreciated by his fellow directors and the executive team."

Hay-Bartlem said it's a privilege to follow in the footsteps of Hamilton.

"For the association to have someone with three decades of active involvement in the SMSF sector, whether it be establishing and building the SMSF provider Cavendish Superannuation, managing director of AMP SMSF administration, or as managing director of Hamilton and Associates, we have all benefited from his insights over the years," Hay-Bartlem said.

"But if I had to highlight Andrew's unique contribution to the association it would be his experience in running an SMSF business and how that has allowed him to understand and appreciate the concerns of our members in an environment where the regulatory and legislative boundaries often change."

Read more: SMSF AssociationScott Hay-BartlemAndrew Hamilton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Inquiry criticises gaps in CSLR
COVID-19 relief for SMSFs may require specialist input
Industry calls for expanded CSLR
Auditor referral threshold test troubling: SMSFA
Lockdowns see uptick in advice seekers
CSLR unfairly locks out some victims: Maurice Blackburn
Industry associations slam last resort scheme
SMSFA adds to board
Deborah Ralston joins Household Capital
Adviser levy to increase by 160%

Editor's Choice

Aware Super advice arm to pay $20m fine

CHLOE WALKER  |   9:21AM
The industry super fund's financial advice subsidiary has been hit with a $20 million penalty for charging over 25,000 customers more than $50 million in fees for no service.

AustralianSuper hires for UK leadership

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:27PM
AustralianSuper has named a head of people and culture, international as it looks to boost its staff numbers offshore.

Magellan promises better investment performance

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
After a turbulent six months, Magellan Financial Group acknowledged it needs to improve its investment performance.

APRA takes next step on super data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:37PM
The prudential regulator wants to begin publishing data on all superannuation products and investment options, commencing a new consultation today.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.