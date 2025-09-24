SMC calls for simplified retirement system

Super Members Council (SMC) has urged Treasury to simplify the retirement system, saying it is too complex.

The comments come as a response to Treasury's consultation paper on best practice principles.

SMC said it broadly supports the intent of the consultation paper's principles, recognising the importance of giving trustees a robust framework to design member-centred solutions.

However, SMC called for a "rethink" of the rules and principles, saying the current system risks overwhelming retirees with unnecessary complexity.

SMC's response also challenged the assumption in Treasury's discussion paper that most members draw down the minimum.

SMC said in the 2023-24 year, 63% of sampled retirees from three large funds withdrew above the age-based minimum rates through regular pension drawdowns.

It added that the trend is even more pronounced among those with lower balances and younger retirees, which could be linked to cost-of-living pressures.

SMC's submission made nine broad recommendations, calling on the government to make sure the Age Pension is recognised within the principles as a critical part of retirement income for most Australians; understand that longevity products designed to help with managing longevity risk in retirement aren't right for everyone; and allow trustees to design flexible retirement pathways for people with different needs from larger groups.

It also called for Treasury to use up-to-date information about members to group retirees in cohorts that reflect people's situations; connect retirement tools and advice with Age Pension rules to make things easier to understand and use; recognise that most retirees take out more than the minimum from their super, and lump-sum withdrawals are a normal part of retirement; and recognise that retirees may want to keep their super in an accumulation account for extra flexibility in being able to contribute or maintaining separate savings.

Finally, SMC called for ways to keep members informed and involved, so they can trust and understand their retirement options; and make sure smaller super funds can use best practice approaches without making things too costly for members.

SMC said it will release a report next month with new evidence and modelling on retirement income dynamics, which will further support Treasury's work on best practice retirement principles.

SMC acting chief executive Georgia Brumby welcomed the opportunity to work with the government.

"For many Australians, the retirement system is too complex which can be a barrier to decision making," she said.

"Hardworking Australians need access to simple information, guidance and advice to increase their confidence in the retirement solution that's right for them."