Small caps boutique merges with Conduit Group

Small caps investment house Spatium Capital has inked a merger agreement with Singapore's Conduit Group.

Spatium Capital, based in Melbourne, is merging with Conduit Securities and Conduit Asset Management, subsidiaries of Conduit Group, as both parties eye global growth.

Spatium Capital was founded by Nicholas Quinn and Jesse Moors in 2018, investing in the ASX 300 via its Spatium Small Companies Fund which, since inception, has returned 44.4%. The fund has about $370 million in funds under management as at September end.

Spatium Capital and Conduit Group said merging "will consolidate years of positive interaction between both parties," leveraging both firms' expertise; combining Spatium's quantitative approach with Conduit Group's global network.

"By combining Conduit Group's broad market access and advanced financial technology with Spatium Capital's extensive market knowledge, quantitative abilities and capital market infrastructure, the two firms will seek to enhance their offerings in both developed and emerging markets," they said.

They said both firms will enhance their distribution capabilities in support of the merger, with the two parties to provide tailored investment strategies to clients.

"This consolidation into Australia represents a significant milestone in both Conduit Group's and Spatium Capital's growth strategies," Conduit Group chief executive Paul Durrant said.

"By combining our complementary strengths, and working together with Nicholas Quinn and Jesse Moors to enhance our ability to upscale exposure into international markets, we are well-positioned to offer clients enhanced access to global capital markets and provide more robust solutions to meet their evolving financial needs."

Meantime, Moors said he and Quinn are excited to be merging with Conduit Group.

"Our shared commitment to innovation and delivering superior financial products will help us better serve our clients in Australia, offering them unique international investment opportunities in an increasingly interconnected financial world," he said.

"The ability to meet the demand for truly innovative products for Australian wealth advisers, institutions and researchers is not to be understated in a market that is desperately seeking differentiation."