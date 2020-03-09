NEWS
Superannuation
Small administrator eyes large funds
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 9 MAR 2020   12:31PM

Brisbane-based superannuation administrator IFAA is ready to broaden its focus beyond the mostly small and medium super funds it typically serves, as the addition of a new shareholder bolsters the firm.

Almost half of the equity in Brisbane-based superannuation fund administrator IFAA has been snapped up by New Zealand administration and consulting firm, MMC.

With the Auckland-based firm onboard, IFAA managing director Neil Harvey is planning to broaden the firm's remit, with corporate and retail super funds now in sight, as well as larger funds of all persuasions.

Typically, IFAA has concentrated on small to medium industry super funds.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

The deal is set to ensure "technological synergies" will flow between MMC and its new subsidiary, with the New Zealand keen on exploring how IFAA's "complementary capabilities" can bolster its client offering.

The company adamant its investment in IFAA is "passive", though as part of the deal MMC executive chair, Robert Moss and director Philippa Weston will join IFAA's board.

"Investing in the IFAA Group provides MMC with the opportunity to leverage our core technology platform, NeXus, into a new market," MMC managing director Tom Reiher said.

"This will provide the Australian business with a superior technology solution, allowing our New Zealand clients access to the Australian market in future."

Harvey said the firm's competitors had limited capabilities in some areas where it excelled, including its development of new technologies built around the Acurity administration system, which allow the firm to offer an enhanced member experience.

"Our competitors have limited capabilities in this area, dare I say. Our clients' members can do a lot more by themselves on their preferred engagement channel," Harvey said.

"We have also introduced other new features over the past couple of years. We have 'full interactive' member statements, which MMC is particularly interested in introducing for their KiwiSaver clients."

Despite its technological prowess, Harvey said clients should expect to see the same service they feel accustomed to.

"We are not going to compromise our service. We look at having longer-term relationships with our clients and their members. Technology is important, and we invest a lot in it, but it should not replace people," he said.

"If you phone IFAA a person will answer your call and the call is not concluded until all the member's questions have been answered. Some other administrators may take a couple of days or more to get back to you."

Read more: MMCNew ZealandTechnologyNeil HarveyIFAA GroupAcurityKiwiSaverPhilippa WestonRobert MossTom Reiher
