General
Should remote employees be paid less?
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   12:45PM

Over a quarter of US employers say they plan to pay employees based on the location of remote workers for all jobs in 2021.

Willis Towers Watson surveyed 344 organisations in North America with 4.83 million employees between October 6 and 21. About 14% worked in financial services.

About 61% said they expect to pay fully remote workers the same as in-office employees regardless of a worker's actual locations for all jobs.

However, about 26% of the polled employers said pay will be based on remote location for all jobs.

Most organisations said they did not expect flexible/remote work policies to substantially impact pay and benefit budgets for 2021.

However, about 36% expect budget reductions in real estate and 40% expect reduction in commuting expenses.

Approximately a quarter of organisations expect to see an increase in allowances and subsidies for working from home in 2021 (26%) and over the next three years (27%).

Read more: Willis Towers Watson
