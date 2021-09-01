Short-termism damaging climate outcomes

Despite responsible investing becoming the new normal, a panel of experts have argued that short-term thinking is allowing companies to get away with actions that are out of line with action on climate change.

Speaking at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference, Federated Hermes chief executive Saker Nusseibeh said there is no separation between ESG investing and other investments, at least as far as his firm is concerned.

"To our way of thinking, what today people are calling ESG and stewardship is actually just common sense investing," he said.

Nusseibeh argued that many things that are considered ethical are actually just smart business.

As an example, he pointed to the musician Rihanna, whose makeup line Fenty Beauty provides makeup in a wide range of skin tones and has been enormously successful.

"Is she being woke, or is she just being a smart businesswoman?" Nusseibeh said, pointing out that by catering to more women the makeup line has moved more product.

He explained that by considering many ESG elements, investors are really looking at fundamentals that will impact the long-term profitability of a company.

Freelance journalist and author of The Carbon Club Marian Wilkinson then turned to the issue of climate change, arguing that Australian companies have not yet come to terms with climate change.

She said companies do not have more time to cut emissions and need to stop thinking that 2050 is far away and they can achieve radical change by then.

Wilkinson thinks that 2030 targets need to be more ambitious, and coal and gas companies in Australia need to get in line with other countries and stop expansion plans if they cannot offset emissions.

"If you don't get it right, it won't just be investors and super funds coming after you... You will have a plethora of court cases to address, and you will lose your social license to operated," she said, addressing these companies.

"Investors and superannuation funds really need to start getting things right, they need to be alert and be acting more quickly than they have in the past."

Agreeing with Wilkinson, Nusseibeh said markets are thinking too short-term to deal with the issue of climate change and this needs to change.

He argued even those managing assets for pension funds and super funds are measured on a one and three-year basis, measurements that do not really incentivise thinking about 2050 - or even 2030 - emissions reductions targets and the consequences of failure to meet them.

State Street global head of ESG Richard Lacaille pointed out that for this reason, responsibility cannot fall to the finance sector alone - policy changes are needed to force private companies to do the right thing in certain instances.

He acknowledged Wilkinson's point that action is not happening quickly enough, despite a generational shift among investment professionals enthusiastically acknowledging the benefit of taking ESG into account in all investment decisions.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.