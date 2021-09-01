NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Short-termism damaging climate outcomes

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   4:34PM

Despite responsible investing becoming the new normal, a panel of experts have argued that short-term thinking is allowing companies to get away with actions that are out of line with action on climate change.

Speaking at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference, Federated Hermes chief executive Saker Nusseibeh said there is no separation between ESG investing and other investments, at least as far as his firm is concerned.

"To our way of thinking, what today people are calling ESG and stewardship is actually just common sense investing," he said.

Nusseibeh argued that many things that are considered ethical are actually just smart business.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

As an example, he pointed to the musician Rihanna, whose makeup line Fenty Beauty provides makeup in a wide range of skin tones and has been enormously successful.

"Is she being woke, or is she just being a smart businesswoman?" Nusseibeh said, pointing out that by catering to more women the makeup line has moved more product.

He explained that by considering many ESG elements, investors are really looking at fundamentals that will impact the long-term profitability of a company.

Freelance journalist and author of The Carbon Club Marian Wilkinson then turned to the issue of climate change, arguing that Australian companies have not yet come to terms with climate change.

She said companies do not have more time to cut emissions and need to stop thinking that 2050 is far away and they can achieve radical change by then.

Wilkinson thinks that 2030 targets need to be more ambitious, and coal and gas companies in Australia need to get in line with other countries and stop expansion plans if they cannot offset emissions.

"If you don't get it right, it won't just be investors and super funds coming after you... You will have a plethora of court cases to address, and you will lose your social license to operated," she said, addressing these companies.

"Investors and superannuation funds really need to start getting things right, they need to be alert and be acting more quickly than they have in the past."

Agreeing with Wilkinson, Nusseibeh said markets are thinking too short-term to deal with the issue of climate change and this needs to change.

He argued even those managing assets for pension funds and super funds are measured on a one and three-year basis, measurements that do not really incentivise thinking about 2050 - or even 2030 - emissions reductions targets and the consequences of failure to meet them.

State Street global head of ESG Richard Lacaille pointed out that for this reason, responsibility cannot fall to the finance sector alone - policy changes are needed to force private companies to do the right thing in certain instances.

He acknowledged Wilkinson's point that action is not happening quickly enough, despite a generational shift among investment professionals enthusiastically acknowledging the benefit of taking ESG into account in all investment decisions.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: AISTASIAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesFederated HermesMarian WilkinsonRichard LacailleSaker Nusseibeh
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
Transition to renewables trumps divestment
Cracking the data science code
APRA leaves door open for benchmark tweaks
Forrest pitches a green Fortescue to super funds
HESTA defines perfect merger partner
Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry
Experts torn on inflation outlook
Greater scrutiny of choice products needed: Scheerlinck
Market momentum to continue: ASI Conference

Editor's Choice

Responsible investment sector hits $1.2tn

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The proportion of money managed using responsible investment techniques increased from 30 to 40%, faster than the increase of professionally managed funds in 2020, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Frontier is concerned the APRA performance test does not adequately assess acceptable performance, given several of the funds that were failed actually perform better than others that passed.

FASEA exam pass rate drops

KARREN VERGARA
The financial adviser exam pass rate continues to dwindle as less than two-thirds of financial advisers passed the July exam sitting.

Wayne Swan to chair Cbus

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former treasurer and deputy prime minister Wayne Swan will chair $65 billion industry fund Cbus.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.