Shield collapse brings wholesale governance to the forefront

The failures of Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund has pushed governance to the forefront - particularly among wholesale investors, according to Magellan Financial Group.

Sophia Rahmani, chief executive and managing director of Magellan, told the Berkshire Global Advisors M&A Symposium in Sydney this week that she is hearing a lot of talk about governance among the adviser community amid the fallout of the two failed schemes.

About 12,000 retail investors have lost more than $1 billion from the two managed investment schemes.

"People are talking about governance a lot more already. It's interesting to see that word come up so much more in the wholesale space, even in a matter of two or three months," she said.

"It is much more on people's lips. And that's perhaps [due to the] recognition of regulation and foresight of more regulation that's to come."

It also comes as regulatory scrutiny of the private markets sector ramps up.

Within this heightened focus on governance, Rahmani noted that there is also a strong focus on clients' best interests, particularly when putting together portfolios and Statements of Advice.

"What I'm hearing more from a governance perspective is the best interests of their clients... I think they are positive trends as we continue to lift the bar on what we're doing for underlying investors," she said.

Rahmani appeared on a panel, which also discussed how regulation of private markets remains in its early stages and how further adoption will help democratise the market.

"The Australian regulators are very open to dialogue, to work out where the sweet spot there is, how we protect and how we evolve the different elements of the market. I am confident that we'll get to a good place there," said Tim Sims, managing director and founder of Pacific Equity Partners.

While public markets remain highly volatile and command much of retail investors' focus, Sims called this a "historical accident" that needs to be corrected.

"The old notion that you have this diversified portfolio, which is a bit of public equity, a bit of bonds and some cash, is a very underwhelming notion," he said.

With advanced investors looking for stable investment opportunities, Sims said "sophisticated investors now have a 40% exposure to private markets, and retail markets are invested by less than 1%".

Rahmani agreed that more exposure to private equity, private credit and other alternatives provides "good for investment outcomes overall."

"Think about our superannuation sector and what the institutions do and the more sophisticated portfolio allocations. I definitely agree that needs to bleed into the wholesale space and the retail space more and more," she said.

But this must be underscored by regulation, education and consumer protections.

"We actually need to take a long-term view of the compounding effect for investors and what that's really going to do, particularly for superannuation outcomes," she said.