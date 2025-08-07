Newspaper icon
Sharesies adds private equity solutions

BY STAFF WRITER  |  THURSDAY, 7 AUG 2025   1:01PM

Investment app Sharesies is entering the private equity space, introducing solutions for private companies in Australia and New Zealand.

The group said private companies will be able to streamline private share registries, automate administrative tasks, and engage more meaningfully with investors.

Shareholders will be able to view and interact with their holdings in a transparent environment, it added.

"A company's registry isn't just a list; it's the bridge between a business and its most important stakeholders - its employees and shareholders," Sharesies Australia country manager Wade Ranford said.

"In an increasingly changing world, nurturing these relationships, fostering trust, and keeping shareholders engaged is crucial for companies to attract and retain patient supportive capital.

"We saw an opportunity to bring our expertise in delivering high-quality experiences to the private sector, to help companies strengthen that bridge."

It follows Sharesies' acquisition of private equity management platform Orchestra last year.

It currently works with more than 600 private and listed companies, and has more than 800,000 investor users across Australia, New Zealand, and the US.

Read more: OrchestraSharesies AustraliaWade Ranford
