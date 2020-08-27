Shareholders approve Aon, WTW merger

Despite ongoing objection elsewhere, shareholders have approved the merger of Aon and Willis Towers Watson.

Shareholders in Aon and Willis Towers Watson voted for all proposals necessary to see the merger through at their respective extraordinary general meetings and at the special meeting of WTW shareholders which was ordered by the High Court of Ireland.

A spokesperson for WTW could not comment on what the merger means for the Australian business.

Under the terms of the deal, Aon shareholders would own 63% of the combined company, while WTW shareholders would own 37%.

The merger was initially announced in March this year, quickly followed by the filing of at least three lawsuits alleging WTW and its directors filed incomplete and misleading information with the US regulator, thereby breaching their fiduciary duties.

A US law firm also commenced an investigation into the proposed sale price and whether it was in the best interests of shareholders. The price was and remains 1.08 Aon shares for each WTW share held.

The merger is still subject to regulatory approval and other conditions, but is expected to finalise in the first half of next year.

"On behalf of Aon's board of directors and executive team, I would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support of the proposed combination with Willis Towers Watson," Aon chief executive Greg Case said.

The combination of the two businesses will accelerate innovation and strengthen their capability to provide more relevant solutions for clients, he added, saying it has only become more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The events of 2020 are illustrative of the exact type of transformative long-tail risk our new organisation will be best positioned to address, creating significant value for clients, colleagues, and shareholders," Case said.

Similarly, WTW chief executive John Haley said the approval marks an important milestone.

"The vote reflects our shareholders' confidence in this next step of our journey," he said.

"We are pleased with the outcome of today's meetings and we thank all of our shareholders for their support of this combination that will bring together our complementary strengths and expand our capacity to address unmet client need."

As reported in March, the merger will see Haley take on the role of executive chair of the merged entity, with the business to be run by Case and Aon chief financial officer Christa Davies.