NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Shape up on climate change risk: APRA
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 25 FEB 2020   12:02PM

In a letter to all entities it regulates, APRA has said the effects of climate change are being transmitted directly as well as indirectly.

APRA will develop a climate change financial risk prudential practice guide, which it says will not be intended to establish new obligations but to assist entities in complying with their existing prudential requirements.

The cross-industry prudential practice guide on climate change will cover financial risks and recommendations from the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures including aspects of governance, strategy, risk management metrics and disclosures.

The regulator said climate change risk will be firmly on the agenda as a part of its efforts to increase industry resilience, also revealing a financial risk vulnerability assessment that will begin with the ADI industry and will be analysed in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of Australia.

"The vulnerability assessment will involve entities estimating the potential physical impacts of a changing climate, including extreme weather events, on their balance sheet, as well as the risks that may arise from the global transition to a low-carbon economy," APRA said.

As for the superannuation prudential framework, APRA will update Prudential Practice Guide SPG 530 Investment Governance (SPG 530) in relation to ESG considerations for super funds.

APRA said a survey of its regulated entities in 2018 revealed that the financial risks and opportunities from a changing climate were broadly understood.

However, it said the survey highlighted a need to address the climate data deficit to accurately assess and appropriately price climate change risks.

"This needs to ultimately be tackled through scenario analysis, stress testing and disclosure of market-useful information," APRA said.

Those that participated in the climate change survey have now gone through deeper supervisory assessments which are due to be completed by mid-year.

APRA has developed a voluntary framework to assist regulated entities with financial risks associated with climate change.

Read more: APRA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Status quo not option for remuneration: APRA
APRA introduces annual stress-testing
Regulators praise super law reform
Regulators should face consequences for non-compliance: FSC
IOOF faces new class action
New MySuper outcomes tool set for release
Industry split over super fee hike
ATO cracks down on SMSFs
Westpac forks out $80m for AUSTRAC scandal
Government loves SMSFs: Hume
Editor's Choice
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Qualitas launches build-to-rent fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Qualitas has launched a new build-to-rent fund, backed by the CEFC, with an environmentally friendly bent.
Stability needed: Maroney
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney gave a final address to the association's annual conference, calling for stability and engagement amid industry change.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Vz7X6TLy