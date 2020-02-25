Shape up on climate change risk: APRA

In a letter to all entities it regulates, APRA has said the effects of climate change are being transmitted directly as well as indirectly.

APRA will develop a climate change financial risk prudential practice guide, which it says will not be intended to establish new obligations but to assist entities in complying with their existing prudential requirements.

The cross-industry prudential practice guide on climate change will cover financial risks and recommendations from the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures including aspects of governance, strategy, risk management metrics and disclosures.

The regulator said climate change risk will be firmly on the agenda as a part of its efforts to increase industry resilience, also revealing a financial risk vulnerability assessment that will begin with the ADI industry and will be analysed in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of Australia.

"The vulnerability assessment will involve entities estimating the potential physical impacts of a changing climate, including extreme weather events, on their balance sheet, as well as the risks that may arise from the global transition to a low-carbon economy," APRA said.

As for the superannuation prudential framework, APRA will update Prudential Practice Guide SPG 530 Investment Governance (SPG 530) in relation to ESG considerations for super funds.

APRA said a survey of its regulated entities in 2018 revealed that the financial risks and opportunities from a changing climate were broadly understood.

However, it said the survey highlighted a need to address the climate data deficit to accurately assess and appropriately price climate change risks.

"This needs to ultimately be tackled through scenario analysis, stress testing and disclosure of market-useful information," APRA said.

Those that participated in the climate change survey have now gone through deeper supervisory assessments which are due to be completed by mid-year.

APRA has developed a voluntary framework to assist regulated entities with financial risks associated with climate change.