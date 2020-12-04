Shadforth executive moves to Akambo

The former head of advice for Shadforth has moved to Akambo Financial Group, a boutique dealer group with big growth plans.

Rob Petrie has joined Akambo as head of private wealth.

Previously, Akambo director and chief operating officer Joe Akiki was also heading up the firm's private wealth business.

With Petrie on board, Akiki's responsibilities will lie solely with the dealer group channel.

Petrie joins from Shadforth, where he was head of advice for Victoria and South Australia for five years.

"He takes over a team of experienced financial planners dedicated to servicing the group's large network of accounting firms with whom it partners to create an integrated wealth management solution," Akambo said.

Petrie has more than 25 years of experience in financial services and financial advice, starting his career at Commonwealth Financial Planning.