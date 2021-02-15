NEWS
Superannuation
SG rise a bad idea: Chartered Accountants
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 15 FEB 2021   12:04PM

According to Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, the superannuation guarantee should not rise from 9.5% to 12%.

"Since the last election, there has been a global pandemic, the first Australian recession in 29 years, our highest unemployment in 20 years, record stagnancy in wage growth, and the world falling apart at the seams," CA ANZ superannuation leader Tony Negline said.

"The thing about a game-changer like a global pandemic is that it changes the game, which is why we need to call a time-out and look at the current state of play."

He said that is why it is now the view of CA ANZ that the SG increase is the correct policy but implementing it in the current environment is the wrong time.

"The reason we paused our policy is jobs. Super is a percentage of a salary, and you need a job to get a salary," Negline said.

"The priority right now should be keeping people who have them in jobs and helping the unemployed get new ones."

He added that the Retirement Income Review demonstrated that increases in employee superannuation contributions often correlated to a slowing of any potential increases to employee salaries and wages.

While Negline believes the SG should rise eventually, he said right now increasing it would be focussing "on the very pointy end of Maslow's hierarchy of needs" while everyone else is in survival mode.

"Our super system needs protection. Some are putting it to the sword, and it needs a shield. But what we can't do is make it more generous right now," Negline said.

"Accountants work first-hand with businesses who have been financially slammed. We've seen a decline in turnover and difficulty with cashflow; with many struggling just to keep staff employed. We need to be making it easier, not harder, to boost the economy for businesses to invest and for jobs to be created.

