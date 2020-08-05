SG increase will be deferred: Knox

There is a good chance the planned superannuation guarantee increase to 12% will be deferred again as the nation continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19, according to Mercer senior partner David Knox.

Speaking at the All Actuaries Virtual Summit, Knox said he believes there is a good chance the planned increase of SG will be deferred for a second time, for around two years.

"We recognise we are in unusual and difficult economic times and there are pressures everywhere," Knox said.

"Whilst I am a strong supporter of us going to 12%, and I really think we need to, it is likely the SG increase will be deferred two years. We just have too many businesses struggling in the current environment."

Knox said he expects very limited wage increases over the next couple of years and believes while that wage growth remains subdued it will not be appropriate to increase the super guarantee.

Cbus group executive brand, advocacy, marketing and product Robbie Campo acknowledged the current environment is tough, but the fund remains committed to an increase.

"Cbus remains committed to the SG increase going ahead and certainly in the last deferral their wasn't a lot of evidence of seeing that flow through into wages and we would like to see it going ahead because it's an important boost to their retirement income given the large withdrawals we've seen from the early release scheme," she said.

Campo added Cbus has performed its own internal survey of members who had accessed the ERS scheme and withdrawn from their savings to assess their reasoning.

"With our members, we found that nearly a quarter of those who accessed ERS did so out of anxiety and not due to financial hardship," Campo said.

"The compounded impact of this, not just on individual members, but on the industry as a whole, will be significant. I think policy makers now need to seriously consider pre-testing eligibility."

Editor's note: This article was updated at 4.25pm. An earlier version of this article incorrectly implied that Cbus was in favour of delaying an increase to the superannuation guarantee.

