Superannuation

SG increase to self-fund retirement

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 JUN 2021   12:34PM

The latest figures from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) show the Superannuation Guarantee increases will double the number of Aussies reaching a comfortable standard of retirement.

As of July 1, the SG rate will rise from 9.5% to 10% and ASFA showed the average Australian 30-year-old worker will have $19,000 more in their super at retirement as a result.

The superannuation guarantee is legislated to increase up to 12% by 2025 and this increase will see the average Australian worker will have $85,000 more, ASFA said.

By state, the average Western Australian worker will benefit most from the increase with $562,000 at retirement while the average Tasmanian worker comes in last with $485,000.

"The key objective of super is to provide dignity in retirement," ASFA deputy chief executive and chief policy officer Glen McCrea said.

"It's clear that the Super Guarantee rise puts Australians firmly on track to achieve the dignified retirements they deserve."

ASFA noted the increase to 12% will lead to double the proportion of Australian workers reaching its comfortable retirement standard of $545,000. Only 25% of Australians currently achieve a self-funded retirement.

"By 2050, that number is set to double as a result of the super system moving to 12%. It's a significant shift which will underpin Australia's fiscal sustainability by diminishing the reliance on the age pension," McCrea said.

Last week, ASFA analysis showed businesses can afford to pay the increase of the Superannuation Guarantee without cutting the wages of employees.

