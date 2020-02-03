NEWS
Superannuation
SG increase means lower wages: Grattan
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 3 FEB 2020   12:27PM

Grattan Institute has again weighed into the ongoing debate over the necessity of the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee.

In a new research paper, Grattan claims workers "overwhelmingly" pay for increases to the super guarantee through lower wages.

According to the institute's new No free lunch report, higher super translates to lower wages.

Using administrative data from 80,000 federal workplace agreements made from 1991 to 2018, Grattan's report shows around 80% of the cost of increases to super were passed on to workers in the form of lower wage rises within the typical two to three year life span of enterprise agreements.

Brendan Coates, Grattan's household finances program director and lead author of the study said Grattan's analysis proves the government should desert the legislated increase in the superannuation guarantee to 12%.

"This trade-off between more superannuation in retirement but lower living standards while working isn't worth it for most Australians," Coates said.

"This new empirical analysis reinforces that the planned increase in compulsory super, from 9.5% now to 12% July 2025, should be abandoned."

The report doesn't just stop at the super-wages trade-off for workers covered by federal enterprise agreements.

It claims to show other workers are also likely to experience lower wages growth thanks to rises in compulsory super, including those whose pay is set under an award, state agreement or individual agreement.

"The degree of pass through from super to wages depends on how much workers value their super contributions and how responsive workers and employers are to changes in wages," Grattan said.

"Workers subject to other wage-settings arrangements are just as likely to value their superannuation contributions as workers covered by federal agreements."

Grattan also said claims from the superannuation industry that future increases in the SG will be different from past increases are unlikely to play out.

"It's true that wages growth has slowed in recent years, but nominal wages are still growing by more than 2%a year, so employers have plenty of scope to slow the pace of wages growth if compulsory super contributions are increased," Grattan said.

"And none of the plausible explanations for lower wages growth - whether slower growth in productivity, technological change, globalisation, an under-performing economy, or weaker bargaining power among workers - helps explain why employers would foot any more of the bill for higher compulsory super this time around.

"If employers aren't willing to offer large pay rises today, it's hard to imagine why they would pay for higher super. In fact, if workers' bargaining power has fallen, employers are even less likely to pay for higher compulsory super than in the past."

Coates said that when taken with the findings of Grattan's controversial 2018 report Money in retirement: more than enough, the new report shows Australia needs to reconsider the current set-up of the retirement system.

"Together, these findings demand a rethink of Australia's retirement incomes system," Coates said.

