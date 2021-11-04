NEWS
Investment

SG Hiscock rejigs fund

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 NOV 2021   11:25AM

SG Hiscock & Company has renamed the long standing SGH20 fund and increased the number of holdings in the fund.

SGH20 was established in 2004 and has been renamed the SGH High Conviction Fund. The underlying strategy remains the same, yet the maximum number of holdings has increased from 25 to 30.

The fund previously allowed for 10% of the portfolio in NZ listed securities and as well as unlisted investments where the securities were expected to be listed within 12 months on either ASX of NZSE.

This has now changed to investing in securities only listed on the ASX.

"The enhancements reflect the evolution and changes in the Australian equity market since the fund was initially launched in 2004, and are aimed at providing further optionality to increase the number of mid-cap holdings which historically have been a strong driver of returns for the fund," SG Hiscock portfolio manager Hamish Tadgell said.

"For existing and prospective investors, there is no change to the underlying investment philosophy or investment team. The focus remains on investing in quality companies with sustainable growth and a margin of safety, and appropriate diversification through company lifecycle stage and sector."

The latest development comes after the boutique fund manager launched the SG Hiscock Medical Technology Fund, which aims to provide long-term capital growth via a portfolio of innovative companies and start-ups focused on improving global health.

The fund will hold between 40 and 60 investments, both listed and unlisted, from across Australia and New Zealand.

The SGH Emerging Companies Team will run the fund, guided by the SGH Medical Technology Advisory Board; a board that comprises the likes of St Vincent's Medical Research Institute former chair Brenda Shanahan and Planet Innovation co-founder Sam Lanyon.

