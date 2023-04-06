Newspaper icon
Investment
SG Hiscock commences abrdn fund changes

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 6 APR 2023   12:48PM

Changes to several abrdn funds are due to be rolled out this month, following the handover of its Australian equities business to SG Hiscock.

The fund manager has notified investors that changes will be made to the abrdn Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund and the abrdn Australian Small Companies Fund.

Effective April 17, the abrdn Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund will become the SGH Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund, with SG Hiscock taking over as manager and promoter.

Hamish Tadgell will take over as lead portfolio manager, working alongside an eight-person ASX300 research team. This will include three investment professionals who will transition from abrdn.

Time to buy smaller companies?

There will be no change to the fund's objectives, investment strategy or fees, however the custodian and administrator will switch to Apex Group.

Meanwhile, the abrdn Australian Small Companies Fund will become the SGH Australian Small Companies Fund, as SG Hiscock becomes manager and promoter. Apex will also take over custody and administration responsibilities.

Again, there will be no changes to the fund's strategy or fees. Portfolio management will be led by Shawn Lee, who has been with abrdn since 2019 and will transfer to SG Hiscock.

"abrdn and SGH are aligned by the same investment philosophies which focus on active management to generate value through bottom-up company analysis and delivering strong risk-adjusted returns to clients. A shared investment outlook that enhances the client experience was critical to both organisations in establishing this relationship," abrdn said.

Separate to the deal with SG Hiscock, abrdn is reducing fees on its Sustainable Emerging Opportunities Fund.

Having conducted a review, abrdn has decided to cut management fees from 1.50% to 0.99%. The change is effective this month.

The changes follow a series of recent fund terminations by abrdn, opting to wind up five funds as part of its broader consolidation strategy.

The Sustainable Australian Equity Fund, Select Sustainable International Equities Fund, Global Smaller Companies Fund, Global Absolute Return Strategies Fund, and Emerging Market Local Currency Debt Fund were all terminated last month.

