Investment

Seven West Media backs Raiz

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 30 NOV 2021   11:54AM

Seven will take a strategic investment of a 6.6% stake in Raiz via a $10 million share placement, aligning both companies' interests to work.

Raiz joint group chief executive officer Brendan Malone said that Seven's investment into the Raiz business is a strong endorsement of Raiz's business model and management's ability to execute.

"Since launching nearly six years ago, we have largely grown organically and by using paid social media to acquire customers," Malone said.

Raiz Invest has announced a strategic investment by Seven West Media to accelerate growth of its business.

"With Seven, we will be able to re-engage with many of these customers as well as expand our reach to a fresh audience and explain why Raiz is an excellent product for them for saving and investing in and outside of superannuation, even if they have broking accounts or high interest saving accounts with other organisations."

Seven West managing director and chief executive officer James Warburton said that Raiz is a disruptive digital player that is targeting a huge market opportunity.

"Combining Raiz's consumer offering, which has widespread appeal, with Seven's scale and audience reach provides a significant opportunity to grow the business and is a strong fit with the strategy of our Seven West Ventures group," Warburton said.

Head of Seven West Ventures Alan Stuart added that Raiz is an exciting strategic investment opportunity with significant disruptive growth potential in the finance sector, both domestically and internationally.

"Similar to previous strategic investments, we believe by leveraging the power of our media assets across Seven West Media we can help drive that next leg of growth for Raiz, building greater brand trust, awareness and adoption across Australia," he said.

