Settlement approved in AMP shareholder class action

The $110 million settlement that was reached in the long-running fees-for-no-service class action against AMP was approved by a judge yesterday.

The class action was filed in June 2018 and came on the back of misconduct made public by the Royal Commission. An amended statement of claim was filed on 7 December 2021 by Maurice Blackburn and the case was to be heard in August, but AMP agreed to the settlement ahead of its commencement.

There are 18,702 group members in the action, comprising AMP shareholders and others who claim to have suffered loss or damage because of the misconduct and who acquired AMP shares May 2012 and 13 April 2018.

The overall settlement approved is $110 million. Of this, $32,000 will each be provided back to the two plaintiffs - "Komlotex" and "Fernbrook" - as a reimbursement of costs incurred. Maurice Blackburn will take $26.2 million for its costs and disbursements, related to "investigating and preparing the matter for trial, and numerous pretrial hearings that occurred."

A further $1.13 million will be deducted for pre-approved administrative costs.

The balance of $82.6 million is to be split between the plaintiffs and group members, depending on how many shares they hold, when they were held and how long they were held for.

At the hearing yesterday, just one group member objected to the settlement amount.

At the time of the settlement being reached, it was the tenth occasion that Maurice Blackburn had reached a class action settlement greater than $100 million, being the only law firm in Australia to do so.

In reaching the settlement, AMP made no admission of liability.

The class action, which combined several lawsuits following revelations of the firm's misconduct during the Royal Commission, alleged that AMP failed to disclose critical market information that could have affected the share price. This included charging fees to customers where such services were not rendered.

The plaintiffs alleged this information was first revealed to the public on 16 and 17 April 2018 during the Royal Commission and the revelations caused a substantial decline in AMP's share price. In March 2017, AMP shares were as high as $5.47 but hit $2.45 at the end 2018. Today, the share price sits around $1.