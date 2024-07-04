Newspaper icon
Sequoia professional services lead exits, restructures business

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUL 2024   12:49PM

Sequoia Financial Group's head of professional services, who worked with a group that attempted to overthrow the current leadership, has left the firm as part of an executive and structural shake-up.

Brent Jones was appointed as head of Sequoia's professional services in December 2017. Jones, together with his father Anthony "Tony" Jones and their companies, owned large amounts of shares in Sequoia and have recently attempted to gain control of it.

Shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in June rejected their motion for Brent Jones and Peter Brook to take up a seat on the board and oust chief executive Garry Crole and non-executive director Kevin Pattison.

The announcement comes as Sequoia slashes its workforce by 10% and halves its divisional structure from four to two for the 2025 financial year.

The new reporting units are licensee and adviser services, and legal and administration services.

Licensee and adviser services comprises Interprac Financial Planning, Sequoia Financial Advice, as well as the family office, corporate finance, wealth management, asset management, specialist investments. It also includes its media business, Informed Investor, ShareCafe, and Corporate Connect Research.

"As outlined to shareholders in our February 1HFY24 results report, and most recently in our April investor update, the Group is continuing to streamline our business model, to drive greater efficiency across our businesses, and provide more simplicity for stakeholders to interact with us," Crole said.

To replace Brent Jones, Stephen Harvey takes up the role of legal and administration services. He reports directly to the Crole. A commercial lawyer, Harvey is currently a director of Docscentre Legal.

Further, chief financial officer and joint company secretary Lizzie Tan is now chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Director Hamish McCathie, who is responsible for Sequoia Wealth Management and Sequoia Asset Management, is now overseeing Sequoia Specialist Investments.

On July 1, the Takeovers Panel declared that the rogue shareholders, which include Glennon Capital, were not transparent about their relationship and breached substantial shareholder laws.

