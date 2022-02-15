NEWS
Executive Appointments

Sequoia makes three appointments

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 15 FEB 2022   12:07PM

Sequoia Financial Group announced the appointment of three executives to bolster its national advice network.

Barry Strapps has joined as regional manager for South Australia and Western Australia.  He joined InterPrac last year and prior to that worked at Centrepoint, Asteron and AMP in roles assisting advisers and accountants to build their businesses.

Paul Griffith has been appointed regional manager for Victoria and Tasmania.  Prior to joining InterPrac, Griffith was a regional manager at Centrepoint.

Jaclyn Bazi will join as Interprac's adviser technology consultant, based in Brisbane. Before joining InterPrac, she was the senior advice technology consultant at Queensland based Enzumo.

"Sequoia is focussed on providing multiple services to its advice community that are delivered by industry professionals with extensive financial services industry experience and expertise," managing director Garry Cole said.

"Our objective is to utilise scale to drive down the cost of providing advice and the recent acquisition and incorporation of Docscentre Legal Pty Ltd (previously known as Topdocs Legal Pty Ltd) is a high-profile confirmation of Sequoia's commitment to enhancing its adviser focussed services and mission."

Crole added that Sequoia will continue to seek acquisition opportunities of financial advice and wealth management businesses that are cashflow positive, profitable, and merging them into the group.

"Sequoia's Wealth division will continue to grow as the major banks exit financial advice and advisers seek a licensee that can pro-actively assist them to maximise business opportunities and effectively navigate regulatory and compliance demands," he said.

"It is particularly pleasing that in this environment Sequoia, is regarded as a 'licensee of choice' by so many advisers on the move because of our premium services and facilities that are delivered by industry professionals dedicated to assisting advice practices achieve growth and client service goals - as demonstrated by the three new appointments."

