Sequoia FG revises profit expectations

Sequoia Financial Group has updated its profit guidance for the first half, saying several "abnormal items" will negatively impact its bottom line.

In November, the group said it was expecting EBITDA in the first half of between $4 million to $5 million. Today, the group said its EBITDA for 1H23 is now expected to be about $3.2 million, 40% below budget because of one-off issues.

Within its licensee services division, the group has seen a delay in the recovery of claims cost repatriation of more than $2 million along with increased costs to service financial advisers. This was related to a 2019 remediation matter involved a since terminated adviser. While its making progress with its professional indemnity insurers, Sequoia said it has "not recognised a contingent asset at this stage."

However, its licensee Interprac Financial Planning has added advisers in recent months, which Sequoia said is pushing an expectation that the licensee services business will have a strong 2H23. According to Rainmaker Information, Interprac has 273 advisers as at December end.

Sequoia flagged that it is considering consolidating its licensees, reducing from four to three by the end of the year.

It added that its direct investment division has fallen short of EBITDA budget in the first half by about $500,000. It said this is due to delays in integrating the various companies in the division, including Informed Investor, Yield Report and Corporate Connect Research.

"Whilst the integration is causing short term pain to our bottom line, we have significantly improved this division's market offer and remain confident the second half results will better reflect the opportunities that we believe we can capitalise on," Sequoia said.

In the equity markets division, which comprises the specialist investments business and Morrison Securities, Sequoia said that while Morrison Securities continues to win market share and grow, "the unanticipated reduction in marketing of new specialist investment products in the current period" has resulted in a $500,000 decrease in EBITDA year on year.

"Whilst our short-term result is well below our expectations, the board remains confident that we are executing on our long-term strategic initiatives, and that the business fundamentals are in very good shape," the business said.

It said its half-year dividend will increase by 40% year on year, from 0.5 cents per share to 0.7 cents per share. It also added that its integration program is expected to make up a "significant amount" of the 1H23 profit shortfall in the full year result.

Sequoia will deliver its first-half results on February 16.